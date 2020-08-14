‘Hopeful common sense will prevail’ says Cllr Price after productive Seaclose Park discussions

Productive discussions have taken place over proposed housing on Seaclose Park, the ward councillor has said.

Since the draft Newport Harbour Masterplan was made public earlier in the year, the Isle of Wight Council has faced backlash against plans to build more than 40 houses on the Fairlee Road entrance to the Newport park.

Petition boasts 3,100 signatures

The local community has fought back, with Cllr Matthew Price starting a petition calling for the removal of the houses from the plans, which has been signed by more than 3,100 people.

The masterplan is set to become a supplementary planning document if cabinet members approve the plans, now at its meeting in October.

Stewart: Will listen to residents’ concerns

After the petition was started, Isle of Wight Council leader Cllr Dave Stewart confirmed he will listen to residents’ concerns over the housing going forward and meet with the Cllr Price.

These discussions with senior council members and officers at County Hall, Cllr Price says, have been productive and that they recognised the strength of feeling locally.

Price: Hopeful that common sense will prevail

Cllr Price said,

“I am therefore hopeful that common sense will prevail and the Newport Harbour Masterplan will not include the proposal to build housing on part of Seaclose Park and all of Fairlee Service Station.”

Local council against the plans

Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council has also voted to oppose the plans.

If a decision is made regarding the housing on the park, which Cllr Price hopes will be to rule it out, he suggests the decision could be confirmed as soon as possible.

He said:

“The sooner we know that the future of Seaclose Park is secure, the sooner we can look to the future.”

Enhance the current facilities

Cllr Price has now asked for the focus to shift to looking at how sports and recreation at Seaclose Park can not only be maintained but enhanced and improved, with amenity facilities improved as the masterplan suggests.

He said:

“I welcome any suggestions from the community and local sports groups. With the Government having launched a ‘Better Health’ campaign, encouraging people to ‘get active’, I hope to see Seaclose Park being used more than ever for a diverse range of sports and recreational uses.”

