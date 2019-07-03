Christine’s positive impact at Hospital cited as best practice in national CQC report

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

An Isle of Wight Council social care practitioner working on the frontline to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions, has been singled out for praise by the healthcare watchdog.

Christine Cuthbert has made a positive impact since joining the busy emergency department and medical assessment unit (MAU) at St Mary’s Hospital, enabling more people to return home quicker with the care and support they need.

Cited as an example of national best practice

This innovative approach to social care at the sharp end of the NHS was this week cited as an example of national best practice by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Christine, who has been based at the Newport hospital since January, said:

“Working in the emergency department and MAU has had a huge impact. “By being involved at an early stage in a patient’s care, I can provide personalised support and lay the necessary foundations to ensure they can return home at the earliest opportunity, avoiding the need for a hospital admission. “I’m able to provide support to them, and their families, at a time when they need it.”

Supporting people leaving hospital

Christine works as part of a multidisciplinary team which also includes physiotherapists, occupational therapists, nurses and doctors.

Her aim is to support people, wherever possible, to be able to leave hospital and live at home.

Her tasks involve completing assessments, mental capacity and best interest assessments, as well as constructing care plans and packages to meet the needs of service users and carers.

Great results

And the results speak for themselves.

Of the 120 patients Christine supported between January and April, 81 (67.5 per cent) were able to return home quickly, avoiding the need for a precious hospital bed.

Not only that, her role has led to the ‘gain’ of one full-time nurse who can spend their time caring for patients.

Mosdell: Doing all we can to avoid unnecessary hospital admission

Councillor Clare Mosdell, the council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said:

“As a health and care system, the council, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust and the Clinical Commissioning Group have been focused as one on doing all we can to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions. “I know our trust colleagues have been delighted with the positive impact that having a social care practitioner permanently based in accident and emergency and the MAU has had on getting people straight home after they have been attended to by the clinicians in those two areas of the hospital.”

Highlighted in case studies

Christine’s work has been highlighted as part of a series of case studies published by the CQC showcasing what providers have done to take a flexible approach to staffing.

This collaboration between the local authority and the NHS is another example of the benefits of the Island’s ambitious One Public Service programme, currently being developed to meet the continuing needs of Islanders and achieve customer-focused public services that are truly coordinated.

Oldham: Pleased staff recognised by CQC

Maggie Oldham, chief executive of Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said: