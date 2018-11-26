Christmas fun and frolics in Bembridge Library

Richard shares news of this upcoming event. Ed

It’s time once again to join library members, supporters and volunteers for some traditional Christmas celebrations at Bembridge Community Library (Church Road, Bembridge) on Saturday morning, 1 December where everyone will be invited to join in the festivities, enjoy hot drinks and homemade cakes, listen to live music and bell ringers while browsing bric a brac and craft stalls including the latest creations from the Bembridge Library Stitchers.

Alternatively visitors can choose gifts and holiday reading from an extensive selection of nearly new books and jigsaws.

Grand Christmas Draw

One of the highlights of the event is the Grand Christmas Draw which is arguably the largest held in the village.

It’s an opportunity to buy some last-minute tickets for the this year’s Draw which again promises more than 40 high value prizes, many kindly donated by local businesses including local shops, hair stylists, restaurants pubs and estate agents.

Bembridge Business Association is once again expected to support the annual event by offering £100 worth of Bembridge Shopping Vouchers as part of the extensive prize list.

The morning starts at 9.30 and runs until 12.30 with the Draw taking place at 12 noon.