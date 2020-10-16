Close family connection to pioneering Victorian photographer for new Dimbola President and Vice President

There is exciting news to report from Dimbola Museum and Galleries.

The organisation recently hosted a visit from their newly appointed President, Julian Bell, and Vice President, Julia Cameron De Villiers.

Strong family connections

A spokesperson for Dimbola said,

“This association is especially exciting for us as they both have strong family connections to Julia Margaret Cameron (JMC).

“Julian is JMC’s great-great-great-nephew and grandson of Vanessa Bell, Julia’s favourite niece.

“Julia is JMC’s great-great-great-granddaughter, by way of Julia’s son Eugene.”