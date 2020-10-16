Close family connection to pioneering Victorian photographer for new Dimbola President and Vice President

Julian and Julia at Dimbola

There is exciting news to report from Dimbola Museum and Galleries.

The organisation recently hosted a visit from their newly appointed President, Julian Bell, and Vice President, Julia Cameron De Villiers.

Strong family connections
A spokesperson for Dimbola said,

“This association is especially exciting for us as they both have strong family connections to Julia Margaret Cameron (JMC).

“Julian is JMC’s great-great-great-nephew and grandson of Vanessa Bell, Julia’s favourite niece.

“Julia is JMC’s great-great-great-granddaughter, by way of Julia’s son Eugene.”

They went on to add,

“We very much look forward to forging stronger links with our new President and VP in the future.”

Find out more about what’s going on at Dimbola Museum and Galleries, by visiting their Website or following them on Facebook or Twitter.

