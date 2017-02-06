Commissioner backs campaign to keep older residents safer from financial abuse

This from the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane. Ed

Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton backs charity campaign to help protect older people from financial abuse

The Commissioner has joined Action on Elder Abuse in urging older people and their families to learn how to spot the signs of financial abuse. Data from the charity suggests that as many as 1,679 older people in the Hampshire Constabulary could be experiencing financial abuse.

Typical financial crimes perpetrated against older people include fraud, forgery or embezzlement; the misuse of proxy decision making powers; ‘doorstep crime’, e.g. bogus tradesmen and postal, phone or internet scams.

Vital to work together to raise awareness

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, said:

“Any form of abuse is unacceptable and we must all do everything we can to help protect those who are most vulnerable. Financial abuse not only strips people of their money it also takes away their, trust and independence “We are often vigilant for the signs of other types of abuse and as a result are seeing an increase in reporting. Elder abuse is still happening often unseen or unreported. It is therefore vital that we work together to raise awareness of the forms elder abuse can take and how to combat it. This is why I am backing the Action on Elder Abuse campaign. I would urge anyone who is either being abused themselves or suspects a loved one may be at risk to be vigilant and report it to the police.”

How to keep safe

The Commissioner and Action on Elder Abuse have said that older people can help keep themselves safe by:

Checking bank statements regularly and tracking receipts

Reducing how much money can be taken from an account at any one time

Having a copy of the bank statement sent to someone trustworthy to check

Limiting the use of ‘chip and pin’ to control money

Keeping important documents and valuables out of sight

Never letting anyone into your home unless you can confirm their identity or they have made an appointment

Only booking work on a house through ‘trusted trader’ schemes

Treat anyone asking for your financial details unsolicited with suspicion and note that banks will never ask you for your account number or pin details.

Stay vigilant

In instances where an older person is not in a position to protect themselves from financial abuse (e.g. they have dementia), the charity advises that families and loved ones stay vigilant to spot the signs that abuse may be taking place. These include:

Signatures on official documents that do not resemble the older person’s own

Changes in banking habits (e.g. large sums of money being withdrawn)

The inclusion of additional names on bank accounts

Abrupt changes to, or the sudden establishment of, wills

Sudden and unexplained transfers of assets to a family member or someone outside the family

The unexplained disappearance of funds or possessions

The deliberate isolation of an older person from friends and family, resulting in a carer having total control.

The sudden introduction of a Power of Attorney document that places control with an unknown Third Party

Report concerns

The charity is urging anyone who has concerns that they, or someone close to them is being financially abused to call its confidential helpline (080 8808 8141) which can offer support and advice and support on all aspects of elder abuse.

Action on Elder Abuse Chief Executive, Gary FitzGerald, said:

“Unfortunately, older people are particularly vulnerable to financial abuse and there are far too many people who seek to exploit them. Financial abuse can take many forms – it’s everything from carers or family pilfering money to phone scams and having Power of Attorney misappropriated. Very often, the perpetrator is someone close to the older person, such as a relative or carer. “So we want to equip older people to protect themselves where appropriate and for those who love them to spot the signs that their older friend or relative may be being abused. Talking about things such as internet safety and ‘stranger danger’ is something we do routinely with our children. It’s about time we took the issue of abuse of older people just as seriously.”

Action on Elder Abuse operates a confidential helpline (080 8808 8141) offering advice and support on all aspects of elder abuse.