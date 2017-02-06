Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Sea Street

Location: at C54 Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Sea Street)

06 February — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at C54 Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

06 February — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at C54 Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

06 February — 10 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Geotechnical improvement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor

Location: at St Albans Steps,Ventnor Footpath 14a, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor)

06 February — 31 March

Diversion route

Name: St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor

Location: at St Albans Steps,Ventnor Footpath 14a, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor)

06 February — 31 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Works to install sewer connection

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Gunville Road

Location: at C51 Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Gunville Road)

06 February — 17 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Tree work to a dangerous tree by Nigel Earley Services

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Multi-way traffic signals

Name: Staplers Road,Newport

Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Staplers Road,Newport)

07 February — 08 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Lake Hill, Lake, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 07 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Lake Hill A3055 Jct With The Fairway, Lake, Isle Of Wight. Po36 9hf.

Works description: 3 Way Lights Required To Access An Undergound Structure To Install A New Cable To A Super Fast Broadband Street Cabinet. Night Working Required Due To Traffic Sensitivity Of The Road.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 17 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Brading: At The Junction Of New Road And Morton Road (Ml 310034): J/O Yarbridge X

Works description: Upgrade To The Existing Traffic Signals (Bra07) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Brading: Morton Road Close From Yar Cross: Morton Road—Morton Road-Brading

Works description: Clear Vegetation From The Wall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cowes: Opp Saunders Way By The No Stopping Sign: Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Rocking Man Hole Cover (41020) Requires Re Setting Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood: O/S No.364 The Woman’S Institute Hall On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way: Newport Road-Northwoo

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Pothole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood: Between The 2 Lane Arrows O/S No.355 On The Cowes Bound Side Of The C/Way: Newport Road-Northwood

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood: On The Cowes Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past The Jnc With Oxford Street: Newport Road-Northwood

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill 6 X P/H

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 07 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Parkhurst Road Jnc Lonsdale Avenue To Outside 20 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, Po30 5rs

Works description: To Access Bt Chambers And Install 220m Of Fibre Cable For Business Customer And Joint Either End.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sea Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 10 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Outside 28 Sea Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Dig To Repair The Sewer In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor: By Site Seeing Carpark: Leeson Road-Ventnor

Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 10 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road And Morton Manor Road

Works description: Installation Of New 90mm Pe Water Mains And Transfer New Services By Connecting Into Existing Wash Out And Open Cut In C/W Under 2 Way Lights. Works Involve Testing And Flushing Of New Mains

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill: From Bow Bridge 360m Northwest (Ml 510014): Newport Road-Godshill

Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Cowes: Jct Granville Rd: Park Road-Cowes

Works description: Rebed Sunken C/W M/H Cover And Make Good C/E Depression Approx 3.0m X 2.0m. Depth Approx 30mm. Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cowes: O/S 6: Place Road-Cowes – 16416

Works description: Gully Pot To Be Replaced

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge: Sandown Road – Bembridge: Sandown Road—Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Clear Vegetation From And Around Wall. Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 75m North From The Junction Of Holgate Lane On Seaview Lane

Works description: Ryde – 360766 – Overlay Lay Approx 12m Of Duct In Fw/Cw/Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill: Ml 510008 From Approx 25 Metres West Of The Junction Of Godshill Park Road, To Approx 175 Metres East Of

Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 14 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Os 86

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 10 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Yarmouth: From Crest Of Hill Beyond Graeme Road Junction To Western End Of Ml 640541 (5 Boreholes In Total): W

Works description: Installation Of Monitoring Equipment For Geotechnical Scheme Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 10 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater: Whole Length Of Wilmingham Lane From Junction With Middle Road To Thorley Road: Wilmingham Lane-Fr

Works description: Prep Works – Kerbs And Accesses Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: – Reconnect Water Service

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 98

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Verge To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chichester Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs To Staplers Road, Ml F20272: Chichester Walk-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: From Turning Area Of Road, 230m Towards Whippingham Road, Ml 240032: East Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Former Mill Bay Hotel

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 08 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road

Works description: Newport – 366722 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Glenheadon Drive, Totland, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Totland: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With York Lane, 93m, Ml 640368: Glenheadon Drive-Totland

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Totland

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenways, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 10 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs, Ml F20271: Greenways-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 179 Adj Bus Stop

Works description: Works By Dares To Install Sewer Connection In Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Gatten & Lake School, Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Interim To Perm

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 68

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 05 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Sea Hill House

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 10 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Cowes: Whole Length Of Place Road From Newport Road, 289m, Ml140321: Place Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 2

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Strathwell Crescent, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Whitwell: Whole Length Of Crescent From Junction With Bannock Road 125m, Ml 560217: Strathwell Crescent-Whitwe

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Whitwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 86 Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: – Install New Water Main Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Warden Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Stapylton, Warden Rd, Totland Bay Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start