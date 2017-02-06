Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th February 2017

If you're out and about on the roads today (6th February 2017) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

road closed sign

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Sea Street
Location: at C54 Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Sea Street)
06 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at C54 Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
06 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at C54 Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
06 February — 10 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Geotechnical improvement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor
Location: at St Albans Steps,Ventnor Footpath 14a, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor)
06 February — 31 March
Diversion route
Name: St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor
Location: at St Albans Steps,Ventnor Footpath 14a, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (St Alban’s Steps (V114a) Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor)
06 February — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Works to install sewer connection
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Gunville Road
Location: at C51 Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Gunville Road)
06 February — 17 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Tree work to a dangerous tree by Nigel Earley Services
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: Staplers Road,Newport
Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Staplers Road,Newport)
07 February — 08 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Lake Hill, Lake, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 07 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Lake Hill A3055 Jct With The Fairway, Lake, Isle Of Wight. Po36 9hf.
Works description: 3 Way Lights Required To Access An Undergound Structure To Install A New Cable To A Super Fast Broadband Street Cabinet. Night Working Required Due To Traffic Sensitivity Of The Road.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 17 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Brading: At The Junction Of New Road And Morton Road (Ml 310034): J/O Yarbridge X
Works description: Upgrade To The Existing Traffic Signals (Bra07) Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Brading: Morton Road Close From Yar Cross: Morton Road—Morton Road-Brading
Works description: Clear Vegetation From The Wall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes: Opp Saunders Way By The No Stopping Sign: Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Rocking Man Hole Cover (41020) Requires Re Setting Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood: O/S No.364 The Woman’S Institute Hall On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way: Newport Road-Northwoo
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Pothole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood: Between The 2 Lane Arrows O/S No.355 On The Cowes Bound Side Of The C/Way: Newport Road-Northwood
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood: On The Cowes Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past The Jnc With Oxford Street: Newport Road-Northwood
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill 6 X P/H
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 07 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Parkhurst Road Jnc Lonsdale Avenue To Outside 20 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, Po30 5rs
Works description: To Access Bt Chambers And Install 220m Of Fibre Cable For Business Customer And Joint Either End.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Sea Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 10 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Outside 28 Sea Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Dig To Repair The Sewer In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor: By Site Seeing Carpark: Leeson Road-Ventnor
Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road And Morton Manor Road
Works description: Installation Of New 90mm Pe Water Mains And Transfer New Services By Connecting Into Existing Wash Out And Open Cut In C/W Under 2 Way Lights. Works Involve Testing And Flushing Of New Mains
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill: From Bow Bridge 360m Northwest (Ml 510014): Newport Road-Godshill
Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Cowes: Jct Granville Rd: Park Road-Cowes
Works description: Rebed Sunken C/W M/H Cover And Make Good C/E Depression Approx 3.0m X 2.0m. Depth Approx 30mm. Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes: O/S 6: Place Road-Cowes – 16416
Works description: Gully Pot To Be Replaced
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge: Sandown Road – Bembridge: Sandown Road—Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Clear Vegetation From And Around Wall. Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 75m North From The Junction Of Holgate Lane On Seaview Lane
Works description: Ryde – 360766 – Overlay Lay Approx 12m Of Duct In Fw/Cw/Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill: Ml 510008 From Approx 25 Metres West Of The Junction Of Godshill Park Road, To Approx 175 Metres East Of
Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 14 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Os 86
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Yarmouth: From Crest Of Hill Beyond Graeme Road Junction To Western End Of Ml 640541 (5 Boreholes In Total): W
Works description: Installation Of Monitoring Equipment For Geotechnical Scheme Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater: Whole Length Of Wilmingham Lane From Junction With Middle Road To Thorley Road: Wilmingham Lane-Fr
Works description: Prep Works – Kerbs And Accesses Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: – Reconnect Water Service
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 98
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Verge To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chichester Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs To Staplers Road, Ml F20272: Chichester Walk-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: From Turning Area Of Road, 230m Towards Whippingham Road, Ml 240032: East Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Former Mill Bay Hotel
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road
Works description: Newport – 366722 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Glenheadon Drive, Totland, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Totland: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With York Lane, 93m, Ml 640368: Glenheadon Drive-Totland
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenways, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs, Ml F20271: Greenways-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 179 Adj Bus Stop
Works description: Works By Dares To Install Sewer Connection In Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Gatten & Lake School, Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Interim To Perm
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 68
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 05 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Sea Hill House
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Cowes: Whole Length Of Place Road From Newport Road, 289m, Ml140321: Place Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 2
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Strathwell Crescent, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Whitwell: Whole Length Of Crescent From Junction With Bannock Road 125m, Ml 560217: Strathwell Crescent-Whitwe
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Whitwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 86 Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: – Install New Water Main Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Warden Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Stapylton, Warden Rd, Totland Bay Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

