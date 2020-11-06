Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Isle of Wight primary and secondary schools

Cowes Enterprise College have written to parents of Year 8 pupils today advising them of a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Year 8 social bubble.

Pupils in that bubble are being asked to remain at home for home learning until 17th November.

The message reads:

“Your child is safe at school today but it is important we inform you that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Year 8 social bubble and having sought advice from the DfE, the local council and the Trust, all Year 8 students within this social bubble will now transition to remote learning from home until Tuesday 17th November as a precaution, to limit any transmission of the virus. “There is no impact on students in other year groups and they should continue to attend school as usual.”



38 self isolating from Binstead Primary School

An Isle of Wight primary school has also confirmed a case of Covid-19. within their community.

The headteacher of Binstead Primary School said that a total of 33 students across Year 1 and Year 4, as well as five members of staff had been told to self-isolate and would not be able to return to school until 18th November.

The school remains open for all other students.

Image: Marco Verch under CC BY 2.0