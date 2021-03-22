Council leader accused of misleading the public over Solent LEP claiming £3.2m back for Floating Bridge 6 (updated)

In a recent meeting the Isle of Wight council leader told members that if they scrapped FB6 the Solent LEP would be able to ask for its money back, but a senior member of the SLEP had already said they would not

Read and contribute to the 6 readers' comments ↓

floating bridge 6 in the River Medina approaching East Cowes slipway

Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart, is being called out for claims he made in the recent Scrutiny meeting when he gave the impression the Solent LEP (SLEP) might ask for their money back if Floating Bridge 6 (FB6) was scrapped.

In 2016 FB6 was funded through a £3.2m grant from the SLEP. At the March Scrutiny meeting this year Cllr Stewart had said,

“If the council was to not complete the contract with the LEP by not meeting the targets and not being able to maintain the service, the body would be able to ask for its money back.”

SLEP: “Do not want any money back”
However, this is being challenged by a member of the Floating Bridge Engineers’ and Stakeholders’ Group.

Minutes as documented from a Zoom meeting in November 2020 between the Cowes Town Council and members of the SLEP (seen by News OnTheWight), reveal that the meeting was opened by a senior official from the SLEP specifically stating that the SLEP “want the FB6 to work” and “do not want any money back or to impose sanctions”.

A number of senior officers from SLEP were present at the meeting, some directly related to the FB6 project, plus the IWC leader, cabinet member and a senior officer.

Correction denied
The council leader was present at the November 2020 Zoom meeting where this was stated, so following his claims at the IWC Scrutiny meeting, he was approached last week by the member of the Floating Bridge Engineers’ and Stakeholders’ Group for an apology and correction to his statement.

Cllr Stewart replied,

“My comments reflect the understanding I have and indeed are enforced by discussions with officers and the LEP.

“On that basis I have no plans to meet your request for further media statements.”

Stewart: “I have nothing further to add”
News OnTheWight has approached Cllr Stewart. He gave us this response.

“Thank you for offering me the opportunity to respond to this matter.

“I am not sure that I was at the meeting in November – but in any event I have responded to the individual who raised concerns with me expressing my understanding of the matter and both council officers and the LEP are aware.

“I have nothing further to add.”

The minutes to the meeting do show the council leader was in attendance.

Update
4.35pm 22nd Mar 2021 – Comment from Cllr Stewart added.

Image: © With kind permission Emma Gee

Monday, 22nd March, 2021 12:26pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2okw

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

6 Comments on "Council leader accused of misleading the public over Solent LEP claiming £3.2m back for Floating Bridge 6 (updated)"

newest oldest most voted
Spartacus

What else has he been misleading us about. Let’s ensure he does not retain his post come election time.

Vote Up24-1Vote Down
22, March 2021 12:50 pm
eastcowes

Well, Dave Stewart told everyone that the floating bridge has an income, tricking people into thinking it makes a profit when really it makes a loss! Using other truths to deceive people is a form of lying. It appears that John Metcalfe who is Chief Executive has mastered this art of deception many times before.

Vote Up70Vote Down
22, March 2021 3:33 pm
confidential

Why didn’t Cllr Stewart the Leader of the IW Council,(who one understands is also on the Board of the Solent LEP), explain the situation fully?
Why did he only state half of the story?
Could it be because the villain of the piece Chief Executive Metcalfe is pulling Stewart’s strings to protect himself from the revelations which a thorough investigation! would reveal?

Vote Up60Vote Down
22, March 2021 4:22 pm
Benny C
Isn’t this just so appallingly childish? The LEP might not want to ask for the money back. But, contractually, they would be able to ask for it back under the terms of the agreement IOWC entered into. Dave is right in law – whether they actually ask for it back or not. Dave might not be popular but he isn’t daft. He is not about to make… Read more »
Vote Up5-10Vote Down
22, March 2021 2:30 pm
eastcowes
Sure, legally the LEP can ask for it back. But he should have said full disclosure- that the LEP has indicated that it does not want its money back but we will have to ask them. But it’s disingenuous that he has been using this as a threat – and an excuse – for not getting a new floating bridge. The legal case, LEP agreement and getting… Read more »
Vote Up80Vote Down
22, March 2021 2:37 pm
walkingwizard

Are you Dave Stewart in disguise?

Vote Up30Vote Down
22, March 2021 4:29 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*