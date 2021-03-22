Vice Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight retires after 15 years

Sir Guy Acland, Bt. steps down as Vice Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight on March 24th 2021.

He has performed this role with distinction since he was appointed by Sir Martin White in 2006. He previously served as a Deputy Lieutenant from May 2002, so has served the Isle of Wight as part of the Lieutenancy for 19 years.

Military career

Prior to returning to the Isle of Wight Sir Guy had followed a military career in the Army in the Royal Artillery, serving in Germany, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, retiring in the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1994.

As a serving Major he was appointed Equerry to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh (1988-1990), and on retiring from the Army he was appointed Deputy Master of HM The Queen’s Household (1994-1999). He is an Extra Equerry to HM The Queen (1999-present) and was awarded the LVO.

Vice Lord-Lieutenant

During his time as Vice Lord-Lieutenant he has played a huge part in co-ordinating the many different roles the Lieutenancy undertakes and has given support and wise advice to all three of the Lord-Lieutenants with whom he has served.

His involvement with numerous Royal Visits over the years has been invaluable and his attention to detail is legendary.

A source of advice

He has also been a source of advice for the Civic Office at the council where his willingness to share his knowledge of all things ceremonial has been much valued by a succession of councillors, officers and staff over many years. He has provided continuity in advising on events from year to year and his input will remain valued into the future.

His role in support of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service on the Island where he has been part of the assessment panel has been invaluable.

He was the Lord-Lieutenant’s representative on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Committee of SERFCA (the South East Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association) and on the High Sheriff’s appointment panel.

Charitable work

He has been involved with many charities and remains President of Isle of Wight Scouting; Chairman of the Isle of Wight fundraising committee of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity; a PCC member and a member of the Isle of Wight Deanery Synod.

The Lord-Lieutenant Susie Sheldon said,

“Since my appointment Sir Guy has been my source of advice and support for all things to do with the Lieutenancy. His knowledge of the Isle of Wight and of all the many charitable, voluntary, military and ceremonial aspects of community life on the Island is phenomenal. “He is always a source of calm good sense and I, along with many others, will miss the wisdom and accuracy with which he has fulfilled the office of Vice Lord-Lieutenant.”

Brigadier Maurice Sheen CBE QVRM TD DL will succeed Lieutenant Colonel Sir Guy Acland Bt. LVO DL.

Issued on behalf of HM Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Mrs Susie Sheldon JP. Ed