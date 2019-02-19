Council tax rise, overnight parking charges and more: See the detail

The Isle of Wight council have issued papers for next week’s Annual Budget Meeting.

The council announced the headline items earlier in the month, but the paperwork that accompanies that news has now been released.

The council plan to save/cut £5.5m during 2019/20. The cuts are necessary due to a year-on-year reduction in funding from the Government and has seen over £76m in cuts since 2010.

Rise in charges

Highlights from the budget include £2m of cuts/savings within the adult social care budget, a council tax rise of 2.99 per cent in April, a new £1 overnight charge from 6pm to 8am for all on-street chargeable areas and off-street car parks across the Island, as well as a 5% increase in crematorium and cemetery charges.

£1m of savings are planned from the Highways PFI budget – the architect of the original contract Jay Jayasundara has been consulting with the IWC over the last year to explore cost-cutting measures within the PFI contract – which will see “efficiency savings” as well as operation and maintenance savings and re-phasing of some works..

The papers

Full details of the planned cuts and savings can be found in the papers below. Appendix C – Indicative Savings, lays out where services will be cut or savings made.

Image: Doug88888 under CC BY 2.0