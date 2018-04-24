Richard shares this latest news on behalf of Whitbread. Ed

Sandown’s seafront is set to see its new Premier Inn taking shape within weeks – construction for the new 100-bedroom hotel is programmed to start in June. It is expected to be open in time for the main summer holiday season in 2019.

Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn, has confirmed it will be investing £10 million into building the new hotel and announced the start of construction.

The scheme will see a major regeneration of the former Carlton Hotel site, creating a high-quality seafront hotel which is set to play a substantial part in Sandown’s business and leisure economy. The new hotel will create approximately 65 year-round jobs.

Open for the 2019 summer season

Geoff Cook, Senior Project and Programme Manager for Whitbread, said:

“In June, we’re moving from preparation into construction and this is a big moment for us and for the project. We can now focus on building an outstanding new hotel that will be an asset to the town and contribute to the attractiveness and facilities on Sandown’s seafront. “We’ll be completing the construction work as quickly and effectively as we can and are looking forward to being open for the 2019 summer season.”

Andre: “Positive news”

During the year-long construction programme, Premier Inn will be working as sympathetically as possible, keeping any potential disruption to a minimum.

Ahead of the construction work starting, Geoff Cook met with Sandown North councillor, Debbie Andre,

for a site visit, to give an update and to explain in more detail how the work would be carried out.

Cllr Andre said:

“I’m delighted to hear such positive news about how this project is going ahead, directly from the team who are going to be involved. “Despite encountering some unexpected problems, which I’m assured are to be rectified shortly, Premier Inn are showing their continued confidence in Sandown as a prime tourist destination and are remaining committed to the project which will be a key part of the regeneration programme for our town. “They have shown understanding in their willingness to minimise the disruption during the height of the summer season for this year and are keen to work with us.”

She went on to say:

“A new hotel of a well-known and popular brand such as Premier Inn will, no doubt, boost confidence amongst potential investors who are looking at other key development sites in our town. I believe that this will, in turn, lead to a boost in the economy of Sandown, with it becoming one of the premier island destinations of choice, not only for visitors, but also for local businesses and residents.”

Background

Premier Inn was granted planning permission for the scheme in late 2016.

Demolition of the former Carlton Hotel took place in 2017 and early 2018, paving the way for construction of the new hotel to start this June.

Image: © Axiom Architects

