Cowes Medical Centre closes to NHS dental patients

Islanders have been left struggling to book dentist appointments, following the closure of Cowes Medical Centre to NHS patients.

Hundreds of patients received a letter from NHS England this week, informing them that NHS dental services at the centre would cease at the end of September.

Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust announced earlier this year it would be ending its contract on the Isle of Wight.

Professional handover

Director of commissioning from NHS England’s local office, Olivia Falgayrac-Jones, said patients would have their treatment completed by the end of September, and the standard two-month warranty would continue to apply.

She said,

“If anyone were to still be in the middle of treatment, there will be a professional hand-over with a new dentist however, we are hoping to have all treatments finished by the end of September.”

Alternative surgeries suggested

Patients have been told to contact Bembridge Dental Practice, and the Mall practice in Newport — although some have reported long waiting lists, with hundreds of patients rushing to register at the same time.

As dentist appointments are released six-months in advance, with the influx of new patients, many are unable to book appointments.

Patients who are expected to need a general appointment in the next few months have been written to first.

Orthodontic work

Those needing orthodontic work will be written to next, once a new provider has been agreed for these services.

Ms Falgayrac-Jones said,

“There are the resources to deal with all the patients. We have put in more appointments to the two existing clinics, so there are actually more available than there were under the Somerset Partnership initially. “We will still want all the services to be provided on the Island. “It is a huge number of patients to schedule. But if patients are in pain they will be seen by one of the clinics or instructed to call 111.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: skajalee under CC BY 2.0