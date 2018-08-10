Cowes Week yachtsman dies after being pulled unconscious from water (Updated)

Emergency services were called to Cowes today after a man was pulled unconscious from the water at Osborne Bay.

The man in his 60s had been racing an RS Elite class yacht in the Cowes Week Regatta in the Bay and had been dragged along in the water by the boat.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at St Mary’s Hospital.

Rescue attempts

Another racer from the same class (sailing Riff Raff) dived in to the water to retrieve the man, who was lifted onto a RIB.

The Cowes RNLI lifeboat escorted the RIB back to Trinity Landing pontoon.

Taken to St Mary’s Hospital

A paramedic was winched down from the helicopter to the lifeboat, who then worked on the patient for around 15 minutes, before he was driven to St Mary’s Hospital in an ambulance.

Crew from Ventnor Coastguard were also in attendance.

Update from Police

A spokesperson for the police told OnTheWight,

“We were called just after midday today (August 10) to reports of a man who had been pulled from the water at Cowes. “A man was taken to St Mary’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. “His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. “At this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious. Investigations are ongoing.”

An Isle of Wight NHS Trust spokesperson said,

“Despite the best efforts by crew, the RNLI, a medically qualified person nearby, the ambulance service and the Emergency department, the individual could not be saved.”

Our sincerest thoughts are with man’s family, crew and friends, as well as the emergency services who all worked hard to revive him.

Challenging conditions

A spokesperson for Cowes RNLI told OnTheWight the wind was gusting up to 38 knots in Solent today.

What is RS Elite class?

A modern classic style keelboat designed for racing.

More on

Image: © With kind permission of Nick Edwards