Latest CQC rating for Carisbrooke Health Centre

Carisbrooke Health Centre continues to be good, according to Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors.

The practice provides health services to approximately 11,400 patients, including in three residential homes and two nursing homes.

Inspectors visited the practice on March 20 and rated it good in all categories and for all age demographics.

Caring staff

Staff had appropriate knowledge when it came to treating older people, and patients with long term conditions.

Inspectors said staff were caring and recognised the importance of patients’ dignity and respect.

The practice offered routine and emergency appointments outside of school hours, and encouraged children and teenagers to come to them for minor injuries. There were adequate systems to follow up on children living in disadvantaged circumstances.

Focus on continuous learning for staff

Inspectors said all staff were valued and treated as part of a team and there was a focus on continuous learning. For example, two GPs had an interest in chronic pain and offered acupuncture to patients who they had assesed.

There were adequate systems for reviewing and investigating when things went wrong.

Rating demonstrates the dedication and care

A spokesperson for the centre said:

“We are really pleased with the CQC rating. It demonstrates the dedication and care provided by the team at Carisbrooke Health Centre. “The ethos of the practice is to provide the highest quality of care and support to individual patients and their families. We would like to thank all our staff for their continued hard work and support.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Sean B Jack under CC BY 2.0

