Crushed finger results in RNLI callout

George shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

Cowes lifeboat was alerted by UK Coastguards to a yachtsman who had severely crushed a finger east of Cowes, this afternoon (Monday).

However, before the lifeboat could be launched just after 2.30 pm the man’s yacht, the 11 metre Destiny, arrived under its own power off the lifeboat station, from where it was directed to nearby Trinity Landing.

While the lifeboat crew hurriedly made their way to the landing with a First Aid kit, a call was made for an ambulance.

Crushed retrieving the anchor

Eventually the man, one of two aboard the yacht, was taken for treatment to St Mary’s Hospital, Newport.

It appeared his finger was crushed while he was in the process of retrieving the anchor in Osborne Bay.

Image: © With kind permission of Nick Edwards