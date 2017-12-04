As tickets go on sale today, The Isle of Wight Festival 2018 is excited to announce Depeche Mode, The Killers, Kasabian and Liam Gallagher, as this year’s headliners. The Script, Van Morrison, Blossoms and James Bay will also perform at the 50th anniversary of the first event in 1968.

Islander’ ticket return this year with a special rate for Isle of Wight residents for a limited time only (and subject to availability)

John Giddings of Isle of Wight Festival, says:

“This year’s line-up brings together the best bands of the moment. This is a special year as it celebrates 50 years since the festival’s first incarnation so it’s fantastic to celebrate with returning artists and those appearing for the first time.”

Electronic music pioneers

One of the most influential, beloved and best-selling musical acts of all time, electronic music pioneers Depeche Mode have sold over 100 million records with seventeen top ten UK albums.

Martin Gore from Depeche Mode “We are looking forward to seeing you at The Isle of Wight Festival in 2018.”

Career-spanning headline set

The Killers return to the main stage following the release of their latest album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’, which continued their unbroken record of Number 1 studio albums.

The Las Vegas band will bring to the Isle of Wight Festival a career-spanning headline set picked from an enviable back catalogue that includes ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘When You Were Young’, ‘Human’ and most recent hits, ‘The Man and Run For Cover’.

Britain’s biggest rock band

Formed in Leicester in 1997, Kasabian have established themselves as Britain’s biggest rock band. As well as their last four albums all topping the UK charts the band are no stranger to awards, receiving the NME’s ‘Best Live Band’ gong as well as accolades from the BRITs, Q magazine and the MOBOs throughout their career.

Kasabian said

“We’re hugely honoured to play at the Isle of Wight Festival. It’s kind of a big deal Jimi Hendrix played in the 70’s, 50 years on and we’re playing it! That’s pretty phenomenal, thanks for having us back! We promise Friday night will be the one!”

Van the Man

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and GRAMMY Award winner, Van Morrison is set to take to the stage on Sunday 24th June. Having recently released his 38th studio album ‘Versatile’ Van Morrison is among popular music’s true innovators, fusing R&B, jazz, blues, and Celtic folk.

Fans can also expect hits from his illustrious back catalogue such as ‘Moondance’, ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ and ‘Gloria’.

Where and when

The Isle of Wight Festival takes place from 21st – 24th June at Seaclose Park, Newport. This year will also mark the 50th Anniversary of the Isle of Wight Festival.

The first event in 1968 put the festival on the map as it then grew to become world renowned for iconic performances from artists such as The Doors, The Who and Jimi Hendrix in his last ever UK show.

The festival was successfully relaunched in 2002 to become one of the most exciting weekends of the summer, continuing to build on its proud heritage with show-stopping headliners such as Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Coldplay and Fleetwood Mac.

