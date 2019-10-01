Cycle challenge raises more than £6,000 for Mountbatten

Matt shares this report on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed

Cyclists who took part in the recent End2End helped to raise more than £6,000 for Mountbatten.

Challenging weather did not deter more than 250 people from taking part in the ride from Culver to the Needles Old Battery and back.

It was the first year the event was organised by Mountbatten, with support from End2End founder member and doctor at the Island’s hospice, David Isaac.

Joyce: Every penny we receive helps

Mountbatten major events fundraiser, Hannah Joyce, said,

“It was wet, windy and cold, the cyclists were covered in mud, but all still smiling at the finish line. “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in making it a day to remember. “We still have some more sponsorship money to come in but to have raised over £6,000 is fantastic. “Every penny we receive helps us support people living on the Isle of Wight who are experiencing death, dying and bereavement, so we are hugely grateful to everyone.”

A choice of routes

Cyclists could choose to ride the full 92km or finish at the Needles Old Battery, while a shorter 23km route ended at Gatcombe, where David Isaac and his wife, Jane, provided food for all riders.

Millward: Great fun and proud to represent Mountbatten

Mountbatten’s IT technician Dale Millward was among the cyclists who completed the full distance, raising more than £350.

He said,

“It was tough – the weather did not help and I could really feel it in my legs on Monday. “But it was still great fun and I was proud to represent Mountbatten because every day I see how much it supports our community.”

Dale and other Mountbatten staff will continue their fundraising efforts this weekend when they take part in the Muddy Ball Run at Three Gates Farm, Shalfleet.

Images: Richard Ashanollah