D-Day for iconic East Cowes Umbrella Tree

The future of the iconic Umbrella Tree looks to be under threat once again, following a heated debate at last night’s East Cowes Town Council (ECTC) meeting.

It was revealed that an estimated £35,000 needs to be spent on the construction of a support frame and foundations to stand any chance of remaining.

Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, told OnTheWight,

“It was D-Day last night for the East Cowes umbrella tree. What’s needed is a miracle to save this tree! “It’s been an impassioned fight to save it and only a month ago many people thought it might be saved, but now it really looks as though it’s all over as the town Council steps back, facing huge costs. “The straw that really broke the camel‘s back is the insurance requirement, specified as immediate and mandatory, to indemnify the council against litigation.”

He reported that ECTC has not been able to secure insurance to take on the liability of the tree, despite the clerk’s best efforts.

Birdcage structure?

Cllr Love went on to explain that during the impassioned meeting, a member of the public suggested a structure could be built over and around Umbrella Tree, much like a birdcage or a conservatory type structure, to help contain any risks within it and “allow the tree to live on, while protecting residents”.

Eleventh hour fundraiser

Cllr Love added,

“It really does seem there is very little that can be done unless an eleventh hour funding campaign can raise sufficient funding to save the tree and satisfy any insurance requirements.”

He went on to say,

“I put forward an amendment in order to try and buy some more time for fundraising, by placing a temporary fence around the tree in order to satisfy Island Roads need to indemnify it against any potential structural failures. I and others can see how it continues to grow and stand against all that our English weather throws at it. “I hope we can buy residents some time to form a town group and that this group can work with Island Roads and the council to find a positive solution outcome.”

IWC: Risk too great

According to Cllr Love, the IWC continue to maintain the risk is too great and that ECTC council must find an insurance company to indemnify the tree or it will removed.

He says,

“It really does seem as though the end is now here.”

Credible insurance provider

He finished by appealing to OnTheWight readers who may be able to help find a credible insurance provider who will indemnify the tree.

If any readers have any suggestions about how to achieve this then get in touch with Cllr Love or the town clerk.

Location map

