Dave Stewart responds to second home voter encouragement: A ‘Pretend Row’

Ian Ward didn’t respond to the specific questions OnTheWight put to him this morning, instead the Isle of Wight Conservatives have recently issued the following. It’s in their words – Ed.
Responding to criticisms of a letter from the Island Conservatives encouraging those who also have homes elsewhere to use postal votes in the coming Isle of Wight Council elections, the party’s Island Chairman has said he is “absolutely confident” of the legality and appropriateness of the letter.
Cllr Ward: “Perfectly legal”
Speaking today, Councillor Ian Ward, says:
“Let me be clear. Having taken advice, I am absolutely confident that my recent letter to those with two homes, one of which is on the Island, was perfectly legal and completely proper.
“Political parties all around the country write to postal voters in this way. Doubtless some of those who received my letter will be supporters of other parties.
“It is right that they too should be reminded that they have a right, and arguably a duty to vote in areas where they have a home, pay a second lot of council tax and use local services.
“What would be more surprising would be if no other party on the Island takes the trouble to contact postal voters to ask for their vote”.
Cllr Stewart: “Fake outrage”
And Councillor Dave Stewart, Leader of the Conservatives on the Isle of Wight Council, said:
“What a storm in a teacup this pretend row is. We’ve got politicians from other parties scrambling to release ridiculous statements simply to grab the oxygen of publicity.
“Their fake outrage masks the fact that they have simply not bothered to contact those who vote by post. Well, frankly, there’s nothing happening here, move along please.
If in doubt, ask the Returning Officer of the Isle of Wight Council.”
Tuesday, 11th April, 2017 4:28pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fcl
Filed under: Election, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Politics
.
constituent
11.Apr.2017 4:35pm
Amazing to see who wrote this!!! A Second home owner in the Capital ????
juliancritchley
11.Apr.2017 4:52pm
Astounding.
So having been caught out encouraging second-home owners from off the island to choose our councillors for us, the Tories simply dismiss the outrage of the locals as “nothing happening here” ?
I strongly suggest they visit some voters on the doorstep, and ask them just how relaxed they are if their choice of candidate is beaten by a Tory who gathers votes from people who don’t even live here. I suspect they may find that we mere residents of the island are just a little less relaxed than Mr Stewart and Mr Ward about having a council imposed on us by people whose only connection with the island is having enough cash to own a second home here.
It’s unbelievable that it has to be explained to Tories that this is an undemocratic nonsense. It’s even more unbelievable that, having had it explained, they claim not to see the problem!
I’ll put it in simple terms for our local Conservative friends: if you DON’T live here, you shouldn’t vote for the people who make the decisions about people who DO live here.
I don’t care which party you vote for, or whether you pay council tax on your holiday home, or whether you moor your yacht in one of our harbours while you live on the mainland. YOU SHOULD NOT VOTE FOR THE COUNCIL IF YOU DO NOT LIVE HERE!
Skippy
11.Apr.2017 5:20pm
I feel the statement and the letter shows desperation along with arrogance with a smack of disrespect . It can not be verified how the split of the second home can be proved as such is ethically wrong. It is another policy to satisfy the elite and suppress everybody else.
Vix Lowthion
11.Apr.2017 5:40pm
I’m not sure what he’s talking about. We do contact our postal voters where we have the funds to do so. What we don’t have is £1000s to do a mailshot for the whole island.
So rather than take this issue seriously, they deflect and attack other hardworking candidates for not having bottomless funding pots like they do.
Unbelievable.
Anni Adams
11.Apr.2017 5:50pm
Wow, the level of arrogance of the Conservatives is quite astounding. How can anyone still think the Tories have any interest in representing local residents? When there are so many young families being priced out of the local housing market by holiday home owners this highlights how out of touch the conservatives are. Don’t get me wrong, I understand the great contribution tourism brings to the Island but that does not give the privileged few the right to vote on local issues.
Richard
11.Apr.2017 5:55pm
They know they have little chance of winning in may so this is a sign of desperation showing from the conservatives. I for one would never vote for them no matter what.
I do not believe it
11.Apr.2017 5:56pm
Is there, perchance, a Tory candidate standing in one of the rotten boroughs on this island whose name is Baldrick and whose agent is a certain Mr Blackadder? I think we should be told.