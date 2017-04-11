Dave Stewart responds to second home voter encouragement: A ‘Pretend Row’

Ian Ward didn’t respond to the specific questions OnTheWight put to him this morning, instead the Isle of Wight Conservatives have recently issued the following. It’s in their words – Ed.

Responding to criticisms of a letter from the Island Conservatives encouraging those who also have homes elsewhere to use postal votes in the coming Isle of Wight Council elections, the party’s Island Chairman has said he is “absolutely confident” of the legality and appropriateness of the letter.

Cllr Ward: “Perfectly legal”

Speaking today, Councillor Ian Ward, says:

“Let me be clear. Having taken advice, I am absolutely confident that my recent letter to those with two homes, one of which is on the Island, was perfectly legal and completely proper. “Political parties all around the country write to postal voters in this way. Doubtless some of those who received my letter will be supporters of other parties. “It is right that they too should be reminded that they have a right, and arguably a duty to vote in areas where they have a home, pay a second lot of council tax and use local services. “What would be more surprising would be if no other party on the Island takes the trouble to contact postal voters to ask for their vote”.

Cllr Stewart: “Fake outrage”

And Councillor Dave Stewart, Leader of the Conservatives on the Isle of Wight Council, said:

“What a storm in a teacup this pretend row is. We’ve got politicians from other parties scrambling to release ridiculous statements simply to grab the oxygen of publicity. “Their fake outrage masks the fact that they have simply not bothered to contact those who vote by post. Well, frankly, there’s nothing happening here, move along please. If in doubt, ask the Returning Officer of the Isle of Wight Council.”

