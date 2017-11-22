Deadline to register development sites looming

This in from the council, in their own words. Ed

There is just over a week left to register potential sites on the Island for a review and assessment of where future housing may be built.

Since October 20 the council has been asking landowners, developers, businesses, parish and town councils and local interest groups to come forward with suggested locations – with 4 December the final deadline.

Greenfield and undeveloped sites

The housing review and assessment is running alongside a separate call for proposed sites for a new ‘brownfield’ development register. Brownfield sites are those that have been previously developed.

The housing review, which can also include ‘greenfield’ or normally undeveloped sites, will help decide which places are suitable, available and achievable for housing. It will feed into a new version of the Island’s overall planning blueprint, the Island Planning Strategy.

The separate ‘brownfield’ development register is a new government requirement for councils and will be published on 31 December this year. It also has a 4 December deadline.

Full review of the strategy

Councillor Barry Abraham, Cabinet member for planning and housing, said,

“We would strongly encourage people to come forward with their suggested sites for the housing assessment and ‘brownfield’ register, as both will be important parts of the revamped overall new Island Planning Strategy. “A full review of the strategy has been one of our key pledges, balancing regeneration and growth with the protection of our beautiful landscapes. “Both the ‘brownfield’ register and housing assessment will help us to see exactly what land is available for development – and will provide us with key information and clarity for the future. “This call for potential sites gives a wide range of stakeholders the chance to have an input – and all the suggested sites will be rigorously assessed.”

To submit details online visit www.iwight.com/callforsites . Paper copies are available by calling 821000. Useful information is available at www.iwight.com/planningpolicy

Factfile

The review and assessment of potential housing site allocation is called the Strategic Housing Land Availability Assessment (SHLAA) process and is undertaken periodically by the council.

The inclusion of a site in the assessment will not mean it is formally allocated for development, or that planning permission will be granted.

The separate register is called the Brownfield Land Register and is for sites for a range of developments, which may include housing.

Image: Gene Hunt under CC BY 2.0