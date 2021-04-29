Details of new Isle of Wight Poundland opening revealed

Following News OnTheWight’s report in March, Poundland have today confirmed it will open its fourth store on the Isle of Wight, on Saturday 8th May at 9am.

The store at 6 High Street, Cowes will create 18 new jobs in the town.

The new Cowes store will complement the existing Isle of Wight stores in Newport, Ryde and Shanklin and like them will be there to support the local community.

Poundland retail and transformation director, Austin Cooke, said,

“We’ve been excited to find another location on the Isle of Wight for some time and are looking forward to opening our doors in Cowes. “The new store is compact, but it’s going to pack a big punch and play an important part in the local community. It couldn’t be in a more convenient spot and we think it’s going to be a big hit with shoppers, whether they’re residents or tourists visiting this wonderful part of the UK.”

Social distancing measures will be in place with barrier screens at checkouts. Customers will be asked to observe government guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks.

Image: pittaya under CC BY 2.0