Did you know The Balcony in Ryde has reopened?

Clubbers and live music lovers alike are in for a treat as the iconic Balcony nightclub in Ryde is back open and under new management with big plans.

Saturday night is set to be a great night with Isle of Wight bands Hot Pocket and a headline set from the rambunctious Bobbin and the Babymakers.

Ryde the “centre for high quality entertainment”

New Manager Lynette Clark said:

“We are proud to announce the return of the Balcony live music and club venue to the Island scene. “We are aiming to utilise the prime location and local talent in eclectic areas, including getting some big names in throughout the year, every year. “Ryde has proven time and time again how it can be the centre for high quality entertainment and this is what we are focusing on, with further improvements to the premises and ever growing events. “Watch this space for great DJs, club nights, live music, special events, food and much more to come in this new endeavour.”

The Balcony is open Fridays and Saturdays from 9pm – 3am.

News shared by Rachel Rocks. Ed

Image: Olya Kuzovkina under CC BY 2.0