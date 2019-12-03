Watch out for dense fog that could affect cross-Solent travel

Might be worth allowing more time for your cross-Solent journey tomorrow given this weather warning for dense fog around Portsmouth and Southampton

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Foggy start to the day by Scott Hedley

The Met Office have issued another weather warning for fog this week which could affect cross-Solent travel.

Valid from 4am to 11am on Wednesday, the warning reads:

Fog may be dense across parts of east and south England on Wednesday morning leading to some travel disruption

What to expect

  • Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible
  • There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

Areas of fog are expected to form Tuesday night and Wednesday morning over parts of east and south England. These may become more widespread and dense on Wednesday morning with visibility falling below 100 m in places. The fog will then be slow to lift during the morning.

Map of the fog warning

Image: © Scott Hedley

Tuesday, 3rd December, 2019 5:34pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nlh

Filed under: Ferry, Fog, Island-wide, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*