Watch out for dense fog that could affect cross-Solent travel

The Met Office have issued another weather warning for fog this week which could affect cross-Solent travel.

Valid from 4am to 11am on Wednesday, the warning reads:

Fog may be dense across parts of east and south England on Wednesday morning leading to some travel disruption

What to expect

Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

Areas of fog are expected to form Tuesday night and Wednesday morning over parts of east and south England. These may become more widespread and dense on Wednesday morning with visibility falling below 100 m in places. The fog will then be slow to lift during the morning.

Image: © Scott Hedley