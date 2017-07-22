Did you photograph Sandown assault? Police need your help

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

We are appealing for witnesses after a 36-year-old man was assaulted by another man in Sandown on Friday 21 July.

The incident took place at about 10.15pm on the High Street at the junction of St John’s Road.

The victim was treated at St Mary’s Hospital, Newport for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as follows:

Between 45 years old and late 40s

Tall and with large, stocky build

Short, mousey brown hair

Wearing a dark red jumper/hoodie and dark trousers

He was with a woman, described as:

Mid 40s

About 5ft 8ins tall and with large build

Possibly blonde with her hair in a ponytail

Wearing dark trousers and a pink frilly top

Did you photograph the suspect?

Witnesses have described someone taking a photograph of the suspect. We need to identify this person – he was not involved in the assault and we would like him to come forward.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they should call 101 quoting 44170281310.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

