Did you photograph Sandown assault? Police need your help

Police are keen to speak with someone who photographed the suspect of an assault last night in Sandown. They need their help and are appealing for them to get in touch.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Emergency call:

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

We are appealing for witnesses after a 36-year-old man was assaulted by another man in Sandown on Friday 21 July.

The incident took place at about 10.15pm on the High Street at the junction of St John’s Road.

The victim was treated at St Mary’s Hospital, Newport for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • Between 45 years old and late 40s
  • Tall and with large, stocky build
  • Short, mousey brown hair
  • Wearing a dark red jumper/hoodie and dark trousers

He was with a woman, described as:

  • Mid 40s
  • About 5ft 8ins tall and with large build
  • Possibly blonde with her hair in a ponytail
  • Wearing dark trousers and a pink frilly top

Did you photograph the suspect?
Witnesses have described someone taking a photograph of the suspect. We need to identify this person – he was not involved in the assault and we would like him to come forward.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they should call 101 quoting 44170281310.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Saturday, 22nd July, 2017 5:40pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fuA

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Police, Sandown

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*