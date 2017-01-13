This in from the police, Ed

We are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Perowne Way, Sandown on Monday, 9 January.

We received a report from a member of the public at 10.34am of a man being hit on the head with a hammer by another man.

Damage to car of witness

The witness tried to intervene and the windscreen of the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving was smashed by the hammer.

The 27-year-old victim of the assault received minor injuries.

The suspect is described as white and around 30 years old.

Police Staff Investigator Laura Taylor, from Newport CID, said:

“We are looking for anyone who saw this incident, possibly from a passing vehicle, to come forward. “If you have any information, please call me on 101 quoting 44170009928.”

Image: mattring under CC BY 2.0