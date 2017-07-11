Woman admits partner’s use of N-word in Ryde-shot Video

A video that has been viewed over half a million times since yesterday captures a disagreement in Ryde High Street. In it the woman being filmed admits her partner called a man the N-word.

Police have confirmed they’re investigating the incident after receiving a report of a public order incident just after 5pm on Monday afternoon.

Video posted to Facebook
The video was posted to Facebook and shows the older man’s partner get off her mobility scooter to try and grab the cameraman’s phone in order to delete what she refers to as “the evidence”.

She then strides up and down the High Street following him whilst he is filming her and accuses the cameraman of assaulting her, adding “I can do this all day” when he comments on how much walking she has done.

Admitting that her partner called his friend by the N-word, she continues to attempt to grab his phone – saying to passersby “he keeps beating me up”.

Raced towards shoppers
After several minutes of this, she returns to her mobility scooter and then races towards the man (and other shoppers) saying, “Oh what, you chicken now?”

The woman then tells the man filming he is “such a pansy” and ask whether he is gay.

The footage ends after the cameraman and his friend leave the scene.

Police have confirmed the matter is under investigation.

Warning: Extremely explicit language is used throughout

