Dignitaries enjoy new soft play facility at Aspire Ryde and pay tribute to outgoing founder for ‘incredible achievement’

Aspire Ryde held a double celebration on Wednesday 20th November to mark the opening of their new community softplay facility.

Aspire Kingdom Play is based at their Dover street site and is currently open during the week with plans for weekend opening in the new year.

The charity also formally accepted the keys to the building from the Bishop of Portsmouth following its transfer from the Church of England.

A dip in the ball pool

Trustees, Volunteers and staff welcomed the Patrons of the charity who officially opened the facility with a dip in the ball pool and a quick trip on the slide.

Patrons were also joined by a class from Dover Park Primary School who enjoyed a treasure hunt competition in the new three storey softplay.

The Bishop of Portsmouth was on hand as a Patron of the charity to take part in the opening and to mark the transfer of the building to the charity by handing the key to Chief Executive, Trevor Nicholas.

The event was also an opportunity to pay tribute to the work of Heath Monaghan, the founder of Aspire Ryde, as he moves on from the organisation to train for Anglican pioneer ministry.

An incredible achievement

Chief Executive, Trevor Nicholas said,

“The work that Heath and his wife Jules have accomplished here is truly amazing. To build Aspire from nothing into the thriving community charity that it has become is an incredible achievement and leaves a great legacy for the Ryde Community. “It is fitting as Heath moves on that the charity now owns the building and can continue to develop the facilities for the benefit of the local area and people. “We are really pleased to be able to offer the softplay as a community space for local families and we are already seeing it used well. Over the next few months we will be looking to provide increased access to the play area and to develop the facilities further.”

The Aspire Ryde Patrons are: Lady Sally Grylls, The Bishop of Portsmouth, Michael Lilley (The Mayor of Ryde), Gioia and Richard Minghella-Giddens.

