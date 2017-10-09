Discover all your library has to offer during National Libraries Week

The council share this latest news. Ed

Libraries across the Island are taking part in National Libraries Week starting this Monday (9 October).

National Libraries Week is running this year from 9 to 14 October and is aimed at showcasing the best that UK libraries of all kinds have to offer, encouraging everyone to discover that their local library is about far more than just books.

Events galore

There are lots of events in our libraries this week, celebrating the difference libraries make to our communities, ranging from one-to-one IT help sessions; a Jane Austen tea party; an open evening; a cinema evening; a special musical story time for children; and even the chance to enjoy a blind date with a book.

Cabinet member for environment and heritage, Councillor John Hobart, said:

“We have a wealth of activities that the community can carry out online at local libraries, not just for National Libraries Week but every week. From using our library online services to apply for jobs or to read the newspaper, the library is a brilliant community service which is accessible to everyone. “I would encourage everyone to take a another look at your local library, come and meet your local library staff and find out more about all the different things you can do throughout the year.”

Libraries are at the heart of the local community and make a real difference to the lives of the people who use them – with a focus on health, digital, culture, prosperity, learning, community as well as reading. Did you know that we also have a number of online library services available?

Our online services: free to your PC, tablet or smartphone

Do you read newspapers and magazines? Check out this free online service to access over 6,000 worldwide publications from your PC, tablet or smartphone. To access this service, all you need is your library card number.

If you do not have a library card, you can join in any library, or you can contact our library team on (01983) 823824.

All of the titles are complete digital versions of the full printed resource. You can even have some of the foreign titles translated to English.

There are magazines available on a range of subjects: sport, crafts, news, women’s magazines, health, travel, cooking, gaming, LBGT, photography and much, much more. We even have The Beano!

Courses

If you want to learn a language, study one of tutor-supported courses, or get some computing tutorials, these are all available from our library Website

As with the magazines, these resources are all free to use with your library card. Please visit our Library Enjoy pages.

Find out what your library can do for you

For links to the above online services and many other free online services, or simply to find out what is on offer at your local library, please follow the council’s social media pages at Facebook: iwlibraries and Twitter: @iwlibraries

Alternatively, you can visit the Website or contact our library team on (01983) 823824.

Image: stewart under CC BY 2.0