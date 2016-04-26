We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Green Party leader for the Isle of Wight, Vix Lowthion. Ed
I am absolutely disgusted.
Last night Conservative MPs – including our own Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner – voted against the UK taking in 3,000 unaccompanied, highly vulnerable child refugees stranded in mainland Europe.
Situation as dire as 1938
In 1938 we took in 10,000 kindertransport children. The situation is equally dire for these youngsters. It was the very least we could have done to help. Shame on him.
Children facing terrifying threats
My partner has been working out on the borders in Turkey, building refugee camps and has seen first hand the fear and threats which unaccompanied refugee children face every day.
There will be more youngsters with no family sleeping alone on the streets of Europe tonight because the UK – one of the richest nations in the world – has a government which has voted not to take in our fair share of child refugees.
Appalling.
Vix Lowthion, IW Green Party
braintrust
26.Apr.2016 10:29am
Were she the MP would she not follow the party line? Isn’t that what AT is doing? Neither would ask us islanders what we wanted them to do so the only difference between her and Mr. Turner is that she isn’t in his seat so it’s much easier to criticize.
ThomasC
26.Apr.2016 10:43am
Turner doesn’t always follow the party line, in fact he is one of the Tories ‘biggest rebels’ when it comes to voting.
He also regularly trots out the line that he votes how he sees fit, not how his constituents ask him to vote so saying he would vote on the party line is somewhat disingenuous.
Unfortunately due to his seeming rank incompetence and total failure to understand the socio-economics of the IW it’s pretty easy to critise.
Vix isn’t the first to criticise him and we can be pretty confident she won’t be the last, as he continues ‘chuntering from a sedentary position’ ad nauseum, as his behaviour was described by the Speaker only in the last two weeks
Man in Black
26.Apr.2016 10:47am
“in fact he is one of the Tories ‘biggest rebels’ when it comes to voting.”
Or so we’re led to believe. However, I’m not so sure he’s really as much ‘a rebel’ as we’re constantly being told.
ThomasC
26.Apr.2016 12:40pm
Hence the inverted commas.
Luisa Hillard
26.Apr.2016 2:07pm
braintrust – I expect that you are right that if Vix was MP she would follow the Party line. However, the fundamental difference is that the Green Party has a very different ‘line’ to the Tories. I’m not a member of the Green Party but I would expect them their party line to be voting in support of the refugee children.
Vix Lowthion
26.Apr.2016 6:52pm
The Green Party does not hold elected members to secretly imposed party whips (policy PA857 – I had to check!) There is no need for a ‘party line’ because it is our reponsibility as an elected Green to ensure that we are informed of the issues and that we are accountable to our ward/ constituents. In the same way that we support recall of MPs if the constituency demand it.
Hiding behind a ‘party line’ does no one any favours.
annam
26.Apr.2016 1:09pm
The rights of vulnerable children must trump any party politics. How can those MPs who voted against possibly sleep at night. These children are without parents, without families, without anyone. They are children. They have done nothing wrong but so much wrong is being done to them. We should act out of care and compassion for innocent victims. This vote is a disgrace. This government is too.
Luisa Hillard
26.Apr.2016 2:00pm
This is a an issue with two very clear and opposing views. It is an issue which can bring out the best or worst in humanity.
Having first seen this story of Facebook I was horrified by some of the comments who described these CHILDREN as “leeches”. The fear of immigrants is so strong in some people that they are seemingly beyond compassion.
I am reminded of the Nazi’s yet again. And it frightens me.
Lisa C
26.Apr.2016 3:05pm
Every MP that voted against this needs to be dragged kicking and screaming if necessary and forced to look into the eyes of these children, but quickly before they join the estimated 10,000 children that have already disappeared.
Mind you, every child that is picked up by a predator or criminal gang is one less we have to worry about trying to get through our precious borders. There are some that would see that as a good result.
Now please excuse me, I need to be sick.
CHRIS P LAMB
26.Apr.2016 4:26pm
The way forward then, Lisa C, is to take a few in yourself and set an example. Cumberbatch, Jude law, Stephen Fry and Geldof have all raised the issue of letting in more migrants. Some have volunteered accommodation. Not one, so far as I know has taken any themselves.
CHRIS P LAMB
26.Apr.2016 7:13pm
As an addendum to my previous comment,Ms Hillard uses the word “Nazis”. This reminds me of a scene in the film Das Boote. The German submarine has sunk a few merchant ships and surfaces to assess the damage. Through binoculars the crew can see men in the water, on fire, drowning and shouting “help me!” The Captain orders reverse engines and pulls away to leave them to their fate. Lieutenant Werner, crying, says “why did it have to be?” The Captain says “How many would you take then Herr Lieutenant – one -ten-hundred?
latest figures give up to 2 Million child refugees. So. Questions to all those suggesting taking in refugees. The Das Boote Captain asks “how many would you take? 1-10-100-1000-10,000-100,000-1,000,000- 2,000,000?
And if you are not taking all, what do you say to those saying help me!?
phil jordan
26.Apr.2016 10:14pm
CHRIS P LAMB:
I will take one…. will you?
…and I suspect there will be huge numbers that will take one.
That’s starting to add up , isn’t it?
How many have we saved now……?
CHRIS P LAMB
26.Apr.2016 10:53pm
In which case, let us know when and how many. That’s what Geldof said but he hasn’t taken any to date.
phil jordan
27.Apr.2016 8:17am
CHRIS:
you seem obsessed by numbers….. it’s actually about humanity…
…you know, real human beings that need safeguarding and looking after…. not some number.
Island Monkey
27.Apr.2016 6:08pm
How many IW foster children do you have Phil? Apparently there is a dire shortage, one child ended up in St Mary’s recently because nowhere could be found. The council is advertising everywhere for foster carers.
Luisa Hillard
27.Apr.2016 1:51pm
A man was walking along a deserted beach at sunset. As he walked he could see a young boy in the distance and as he drew nearer he noticed that the boy kept bending down, picking something up and throwing it into the water. Time and again the boy kept hurling things into the ocean. As the man approached even closer, he was able to see that the boy was picking up starfish that had been washed up on the beach and, one at a time, he was throwing them back into the water. The man asked the boy what he was doing, the boy replied, “I am throwing these washed up starfish back into the ocean, or else they will die.”. “But”, said the man, “You can’t possibly save them all! There are thousands on this beach, and this must be happening on hundreds of beaches along the coast. You can’t possibly make a difference.” The boy smiled, bent down and picked up another starfish, and as he threw it back into the sea, he smiled and said, “It made a difference to that one!”
fedupbritain
27.Apr.2016 4:16pm
Pass the sick bucket
Lisa C
26.Apr.2016 8:31pm
So how do you suggest I do that CHRIS P LAMB? I would in a heartbeat so do I snatch them from the camps and cling on to the undercarriage of a truck or do I just put my hand up for the government to say that’s ok and let them in? Do tell.
CHRIS P LAMB
27.Apr.2016 8:52am
The refugees start in Syria. They wish to leave and go to a safe place. They arrive in Italy or Greece (both of which are safe places and nowhere near Syria). Having taken the risk of drowning in a crap boat and finally making it to safety one would think they would stop there. But no, they don’t consider themselves safe until they have travelled right across Europe and ended up in Calais. They still don’t think they are safe until they have smuggled themselves into Britain. How far do they need to be away from Syria to feel safe?
Or is the real reason that they know Britain is a soft touch with plenty of dosh to hand out? I suggest it will be a different matter when the indigenous population start having difficulty finding school places or interminable waits for medical appointments.
Some parts of the Midlands are experiencing difficulties now with schools coping with numbers of children who don’t speak English. With teachers having to cope with that problem there is less time spent on the English-speaking children with adverse affects on their education.
Vix Lowthion
27.Apr.2016 10:45am
Italy and Greece do not have the funding or the homes to take on the entire burden. Living on the streets and makeshift camps for unaccompanied children is *not safe*.
These childten are not safe. We have the capacity to help – and to help the most vulnerable and in need children who have had their lives wrecked by this conflict. And we turn around and say ‘no thanks’?
It’s not good enough.
I.Reader
27.Apr.2016 1:05pm
Britain is indeed “a soft touch with plenty of dosh to hand out” to MPs like Mr Turner (£103,000 from taxpayers towards his flipped second home, for example) as we are reminded by the latest Private Eye (1417, p.13).
Lisa C
27.Apr.2016 1:24pm
Are you deliberately missing the point that we are talking about children who are anything but safe just for landing in Europe? Ask the missing 10,000 how safe they feel right now.
Are you also suggesting that the indigenous population (whatever that means as this country has been built on migration) have no problem finding school places or wait for medical appointments now? I’m fairly certain the cause of those problems lies a lot closer to home and would not be improved simply by refusing to provide safety to 3,000 children in a population of 65 million. But even if that were the case and the cost of my child excelling at school would only be achieved by condemning another to a life of suffering and depravity? I know what my choice would be.
fedupbritain
27.Apr.2016 1:28pm
I’m sure Turner could house a few youngsters in his tax payer funded property portfolio. There must be a few spare bedrooms knocking about.
I.Reader
28.Apr.2016 1:53pm
Tigger also got himself onto p. 12 of the latest Eye, ‘concerned about lack of diversity’.
(The ‘Tory rightwinger’ and other ‘self-serving’ MPs were chatting about the BBC.)
fedupbritain
28.Apr.2016 2:18pm
Tiger Lil is becoming a regular in Private Eye. In fairness the mentions that he gets are often the only proof we have that he is still alive.
CHRIS P LAMB
27.Apr.2016 7:02pm
As someone has pointed out, how about fostering a child from the Island before you expend your charity to Syrians? And when you have taken in your quota of Syrians you can start on the thousands of Somali children who will soon be arriving due to the proxy war between the two medieval religious nutters Iran and Saudi Arabia. After that there will be plenty of Nigerian children fleeing from the other lot of medievalists Boko Harem. That should keep you and your fellow do-gooders busy for a while.
Island Monkey
26.Apr.2016 3:06pm
The headline should of course read 3,000 MORE children? We are already taking in many thousands, more than any other EU country. As ever these days, OTW just engaging in a little Turner bashing.
Campsareus
26.Apr.2016 4:26pm
Island Monkey, the government has promised to actively take 3000 from the camps in Syria , to date they have taken none.
Simon Perry
26.Apr.2016 5:15pm
This is a letter submitted to OnTheWight. It’s not written by OnTheWight.
We publish letters from a wide variety of people on a wide variety of subjects.
As these published letters clearly state at the top – “We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication.”
Yet, ignoring this, you choose to label OnTheWight as ‘Turner Bashing’.
‘Turner Hugging’ by OnTheWight
You conveniently ignore the ~250 articles penned by Andrew Turner’s office that OnTheWight has published.
What would you call that? ‘Turner Hugging’?
Island Monkey
26.Apr.2016 6:32pm
My comment related to your headline, which I assume was your editorial choice? The statement from AT’s office makes clear these were another 3,000 additional refugee’s and that we are in fact taking more than ALL other EU countries combined. A bit of a different spin? Any reasonable person is moved by this crisis, but it is not ours alone to resolve.
Simon Perry
26.Apr.2016 7:35pm
Thank you for adding that clarification, missing previously.
The headline reflects the contents of the letter.
Atworth
26.Apr.2016 8:09pm
I’d be fascinated to know where you get your data from.
The idea that the UK is taking in more refugees than the rest of Europe combined is so laughably false that it could make an excellent case study for my upcoming GCSE in “keeping up with the real world”
pebblesonthebeach
26.Apr.2016 8:17pm
Please take a look at these statistics. As you will see, the UK has not taken more than any other EU country. In fact, it has taken one tenth of what Germany has taken.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-34131911
Mrs Retired Hack
26.Apr.2016 4:24pm
I obviously have a different idea as to what constitutes what you call “Turner-bashing”, island monkey.
This letter criticises the way Mr Turner voted in Parliament, and it is by one of his constituents, who is entitled to voice her opinion. It is not an attack on Mr Turner’s private life, his expenses or his employment arrangements. Scrutiny of MPs’ voting records is a staple diet of the media, and rightly so.
DaveIOW
26.Apr.2016 5:42pm
Vix starts her letter with the phrase, “I am absolutely disgusted”.
I’m no longer disgusted by the Tories generally and Turner specifically. I’ve spent too long being disgusted by them.
Now I’m just resigned.
I’m resigned to the fact that Conservatives are morally bankrupt.
I’m resigned to the fact that I’m not represented in parliament. I can not be represented by a man such as Turner. I refuse to acknowledge him as my MP. Such a shambolic and lacklustre character would be funny if portrayed in a comedy sketch show, but when partnered by his out dated and out of touch opinions, he becomes a dangerous liability. He does nothing to engage with or represent his constituents.
Im resigned to the fact that we’re stuck with Turner until GE2020. I’d rather hoped he’d stand down early and trigger a by election, but its too much to hope that he’d pick up on public sentiment.
In short, Turner and the Conservatives are disgusting, but it takes too much emotional capital to remain disgusted by them.
Vix Lowthion
26.Apr.2016 6:00pm
I usually feel so similar to you! I completely expect our Conservative government now to abandon the poor, the sick, the young and the old. But orphaned children fleeing from a war zone, left with no care on the streets and vulnerable in the face of child traffickers and worse? It’s crossed a line – even for me.
petrwolf
26.Apr.2016 5:52pm
I made the terrible mistake of looking at this first on FB. Isn’t it just glorious. Brave IW; resilient in the face of children dying cold and alone, but going to pieces over a bin that’s ever so slightly smaller than before.
pebblesonthebeach
26.Apr.2016 8:02pm
I too am disgusted by the voting against Lord Dubs’ Amendment. Especially as the margin was so small. I wonder whether Mr Turner has ever visited a refugee camp or talked to NGOs working with refugees? I wonder if he has ever spoken to a refugee about what it’s like to flee their homes. I know the Speaker has done all these things, which is probably why he was disgusted with Mr Turner winking at him in the previous debate on refugees.
Old Knobby
27.Apr.2016 7:02pm
Turner winking? We know a song about that don’t we children, ‘The Winker’s Song (Misprint)’. Rude vegetable anyone?
davimel
27.Apr.2016 11:28am
Surely this shows a much deeper level of selfishness than has been seen of late? Where this country genuinely used to care both for and about the sick, the elderly, the unemployed, the disabled and those in dire need we now have a society that calls the same groups scroungers, leaches, a burden and no longer worth the time and money to allow them to live as others do. So why are we surprised that someone who was voted into power should follow the rest in condemning these orphans to god knows what fate?
What AT is saying, on behalf of the Island, is that we (they) no longer have the capacity to Love, Nurture and Protect those who have nothing at all, especially those foreigners who will have encountered horrors beyond belief, and that this is someone else’s issue because these ORPHANS are not children in desperate need, they are a draw upon our resources and our time and our money and we don’t have the capacity to care one jot!
What AT forgets is that these children don’t need money, they just need someone to give a s**t and protect them, care for them and show them something that money cannot buy….Love!
All this waffle about numbers and teachers and how crowded the Midlands are and “we got more than them so let ’em die” simply shows that many folk no longer have the ability or capacity to see beyond problems in order to show some kindness and some care, neither of which cost a single penny.
For a country that used to lead the world, we have fallen a long long way to a country that no longer gives a toss about anyone or anything other than our sad selves.. Shame indeed.
Jacqui
26.Apr.2017 7:29pm
I write to Andrew Turner often. I am so appalled by the government’s endless policies that are turning our society into one of poverty, selfishness, hatred and division. Every time his replies always ignore the points I make and follow the party line. The irony is I have had and probably will again get emails asking me to canvass for him. He is not responding to me as one of his concerned constituents but as some anonymous person on his database of contacts. I believe that many people who only get their news from the BBC and certain media outlets, have no idea just how much people in the UK, a so called civilised country, have suffered under this government. Go and talk to the homeless, mentally ill who get sanctioned, people who have to rely on Foodbanks, teachers who see children coming to school hungry, people who live in unsuitable rented accommodation, nurses and doctors working longer and harder to try and keep an underfunded NHS going, women who have had their pensions taken away and moved with only three years warning, young people who are suffering mental health problems ..I could go on. And before I get the usual ‘ lefty, Guardian reading’ snowflake ‘ abuse which is tedious, lazy and sad, I am first and foremost a humanitarian and wouldn’t even be here if my Jewish great grandparents weren’t given refuge in this country after fleeing Russia.