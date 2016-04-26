We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Green Party leader for the Isle of Wight, Vix Lowthion. Ed

I am absolutely disgusted.

Last night Conservative MPs – including our own Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner – voted against the UK taking in 3,000 unaccompanied, highly vulnerable child refugees stranded in mainland Europe.

Situation as dire as 1938

In 1938 we took in 10,000 kindertransport children. The situation is equally dire for these youngsters. It was the very least we could have done to help. Shame on him.

Children facing terrifying threats

My partner has been working out on the borders in Turkey, building refugee camps and has seen first hand the fear and threats which unaccompanied refugee children face every day.

There will be more youngsters with no family sleeping alone on the streets of Europe tonight because the UK – one of the richest nations in the world – has a government which has voted not to take in our fair share of child refugees.

Appalling.

Vix Lowthion, IW Green Party

