Don’t be pressured by your employer to get a Covid-19 test says health chief

‘Only get tested if you are showing symptoms and don’t be pressured by your employer to get a test’ is the message from the Isle of Wight’s Director of Public Health, as problems nationally have led to increased wait times for Covid-19 tests.

Speaking after Government advice was given yesterday around testing, Simon Bryant, the Isle of Wight Council’s head of Public Health, has reinforced the announcements about only having a Covid-19 test if you are showing symptoms.

Must book in advance

Mr Bryant has also warned against people just turning up at the drive-through testing site at Newclose Cricket Club — saying they will not be tested.

He said:

“There are challenges with the lab capacity nationally which has meant people going on to the Websites have not been able to book a test. “But we are encouraging people, that do have symptoms, to keep trying to book.”

Do not travel to mainland for test

Despite some people struggling to find a test on the Island, and being offered to go to walk-through centres on the mainland, Mr Bryant strongly advised against people travelling across the Solent for a test as that could potentially spread the virus.

Those being offered testing centres on the mainland should try again until other Island-based options are available.

He said:

“If you have symptoms you need to self-isolate at that point. Please do not travel to the mainland. “We are working really hard with our regional and national colleagues to expand lab capacity but we really need to remind people to only have a test if you have symptoms.”

Mr Bryant also confirmed that you should not get a test just because your employer asked you.

Symptoms of Covid-19 are:

a persistent cough

high temperature

loss of smell of taste

‘Heartfelt’ apology for the shortages of tests

Yesterday, a Director of the Test and Trace Programme in England issued a ‘heartfelt’ apology for the shortages of tests and explained it was the laboratories, not the testing sites, that were causing the hold-up.

In a tweet, Sarah-Jane Marsh, who works as deputy to Dido Harding, head of the test and trace programme, said the labs were at a ‘critical pinch-point’.

Can I please offer my heartfelt apologies to anyone who cannot get a COVID test at present. All of our testing sites have capacity, which is why they don’t look overcrowded, its our laboratory processing that is the critical pinch-point. We are doing all we can to expand quickly. — Sarah-Jane Marsh 🌈 (@BWCHBoss) September 8, 2020

A new Lighthouse lab is supposed to open in Loughborough at the end of the month which will provide more diagnostic capacity to the testing for Covid-19.

