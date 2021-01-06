Don’t fall foul of the new drone law, or you could up with £1,000 fine

A leading supplier of drones is warning people that new laws mean they might be illegally flying their Christmas presents.

The rules – which came into effect from the start of the year – mean pilots need to complete a certificate of competency to allow them to fly a drone weighing more than 250g in most locations.

Don’t fall foul of the law

With drones a popular present this Christmas because they can be used while other hobbies are banned due to Covid restrictions, there are likely to be many who could fall foul of the law.

iRed, the UK’s leading drone experts, said most people are wholly unaware of the new laws, and breaching them could land them with a criminal record and a £1,000 fine.

Benefits of a certificate

Achieving the certificate means pilots can take their drones within 50 metres of other people and buildings.

Without it they can’t fly within 150 metres and neither are they permitted to operate within residential, commercial, industrial or recreational areas.

Seven hours of e-learning

From 1st January 2021 the Civil Aviation Authority adopted the new EASA regulations, which requires drone pilots to have the A2 Certificate of Competency.

It is a qualification that takes seven hours of e-learning and teaches the correct way to fly.

Faulkner: Get on the right side of the law now

Ray Faulkner, managing director of iRed based in Emsworth, Hampshire, and a former airline pilot, said there were around 250,000 hobby drone pilots in the UK.

He said,

“With everything that went on in 2020 it’s no surprise that these new rules are not well known about. “Many people will have received drones and model aircraft as Christmas presents, which from 1st January all have to be registered if they weigh more than 250 grams. “It is also illegal for drone pilots to fly them within 150 metres of other people or in commercial, industrial or recreational areas unless they pass the qualification. “This means parks and beaches and other common areas to fly drones aren’t available to them. “Unless someone has access to a large area of private land, they need to have the certificate. “There are only around 166,000 drones registered at the moment and that number almost certainly increased on Christmas day. “The rules also affect children who must register and receive a flyer ID, which is available through a free online test. “With drones becoming more advanced and more common the regulations will become tighter, and it’s far better to get on the right side of the law now.”

If you want to take a course iRed are offering discounts.

News shared by Ed on behalf of iRed. Ed

Image: Ventnor beach by alexmartin81 under CC BY 2.0

Image: Drone by Jason Blackeye under CC BY 2.0