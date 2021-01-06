Use events sector staff for Covid-19 vaccine rollout, suggests Isle of Wight Festival boss

With empty theatres, clubs and arenas, as well as skilled people capable of setting up and running events, this suggestion by John Giddings could benefit millions of people

John Giddings with big top behind

Isle of Wight Festival boss, John Giddings, last night tweeted the Prime Minister with a suggestion that could help with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine rollout, and in turn, support the thousands of people who work in the events industry.

John makes the point that there are empty theatres, clubs and arenas, as well as the skilled people capable of setting up and running events, around the country who could be utilised to help with the massive Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Massive rollout programme
Around 47.5m people in the UK will eventually be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination (it’s still not known whether children will have the vaccine), taking the rollout plans to a scale well beyond the annual flu jab programme.

At the moment the vaccinations are being undertaken by the GP service.

Supporting those who have lost work
The move could benefit people like Ben Wilbee, who has spent the last 20 years building up his event business, but after the events sector collapsed last year, he had to consider selling all his equipment just to get through the winter.

What does MP think?
News OnTheWight has written to Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, to ask whether he would actively support the suggestion made by John Giddings.

We’ll update here once we hear back.

Wave of support
John’s tweet elicited a wave of support for the idea, with many acknowledging how those in the sector are well experienced at quickly setting up infrastructure to handle large scale operations. Click into the tweet to see the many supportive replies.

Image: lazygamer under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 6th January, 2021 8:50am

By

3 Comments on "Use events sector staff for Covid-19 vaccine rollout, suggests Isle of Wight Festival boss"

chartman

We have the Army who are far more qualified in sorting logistics in this sort of situation. Get them in, now.

6, January 2021 10:30 am
Spartacus

Hidden agenda from Giddings, out of disaster comes opportunity, Capitalism knows no boundaries

6, January 2021 10:25 am
Dalek

Not that hidden. The sooner people are vaccinated, the sooner his and many other business can get back to work, employing people and paying wages. Not that bad an idea in my opinion.

6, January 2021 10:28 am
