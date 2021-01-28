Don’t forget Quay Arts AGM tonight

If you have an interest in the Arts and particularly Quay Arts Centre in Newport, it’s not too late to register for this zoom event later today (Thursday).

The Steve Ross Foundation for the Arts – which sponsors and manages the Quay Arts charity – is inviting those interested to attend their Annual General Meeting.

As mentioned in previous articles, the AGM takes place via Zoom today (Thursday 28th January 2021) from 6pm, if you would to attend simply fill out the contact form on the Quay Arts Website and they’ll send you the zoom link via email.