Don’t forget Quay Arts AGM tonight

You’ll need to register your email address if you’d like to listen into the AGM on Zoom later today. Link within

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Sue Paraskeva's sunburst at Quay Arts

If you have an interest in the Arts and particularly Quay Arts Centre in Newport, it’s not too late to register for this zoom event later today (Thursday).

The Steve Ross Foundation for the Arts – which sponsors and manages the Quay Arts charity – is inviting those interested to attend their Annual General Meeting.

As mentioned in previous articles, the AGM takes place via Zoom today (Thursday 28th January 2021) from 6pm, if you would to attend simply fill out the contact form on the Quay Arts Website and they’ll send you the zoom link via email.

Thursday, 28th January, 2021 8:52am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2odK

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Art, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*