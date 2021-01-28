New Isle of Wight home care contracts delivered by ‘local organisations and local people’

The Isle of Wight Council has appointed three new locality home care providers for the Island.

From 1st February 2021 Nobilis Care, CSN Carewatch and First City Nursing will ensure that people continue to receive quality care and support, with a renewed focus on maximising and maintaining independence.

Two years in the making

The award of contracts is the culmination of two years of preparatory work with the people who use these services, local providers, the Institute of Public Care and voluntary partners which work with our community.

The council received 16 tender submissions each of which was evaluated against the evaluation criteria using the scoring methodology that was published with the contract opportunity.

Not chosen on price

The contract was not determined on price, as for many years the council has undertaken an annual fee review and fixed the price for care and support in this area. This remains the case.

The locality partners will be paid for care and support delivered and evidenced through a robust, existing, verification method.

Mosdell: Delivered by local organisations and local people

Councillor Clare Mosdell, Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and housing needs, said,

“We are excited to be working with our new lead locality partners as we embark on this journey and grateful to all of those who have been involved in ensuring that we have developed a strong vision for the provision of home care on the Isle of Wight moving forward. “The new contracts see the vision we have developed together; that as our residents get older they will be helped, where they need help, to live the life they choose with the support that they need in the right place for them really come to fruition. “We are delighted that delivery of the new contract will be through local organisations and local people. Whilst two of our new partners are based off Island their delivery will be local through existing local domiciliary care agencies with their experienced, dedicated and valued local workforce. Our third partner is a long established local provider.”

Career development opportunities

With a ten year contract term it is expected our new partners will invest in the Island’s economy, promoting care as a career of choice, providing support not only to these people who access their services, but also providing real career development opportunities for their staff.

Interim director of adult social care and housing needs, Laura Gaudion, said:

“We have been developing the new contracting arrangements through a series of pilots for the past two years. “It has been essential to ensure that the new services are person centred and meet the needs of our vulnerable residents. A move to putting the person at the centre of home care services is long overdue. For our residents to receive services that are based on what they need rather than fixed time slots when care is available is a step in the right direction. “The implementation and development of this service will be being supported by wider system partners including our colleagues in the NHS Trust, the CCG and Healthwatch. A robust contract monitoring arrangement is in place which will be facilitated by the Institute of Public Care and will see feedback from people who use the service being used to shape service delivery and service improvement.”

