Don’t miss Danton and the Chain Ferry Gang at fundraiser event

Later this month there’s an opportunity to enjoy an evening of live music whilst helping secure the future of the West Wight Sports and Community Centre.

Danton and The Chain Ferry Gang will both be playing live at a fundraising evening at West Wight Sports and Community Centre on Friday 24th November from 7.30pm onwards (finish 10pm).

All tickets are priced at £12.50 and include a finger buffet. There’ll be a licensed bar on the night too.

Call West Wight Sports and Community Centre on (01983) 752 168 or visit in person to purchase tickets.

All the money raised goes to the West Wight Sports and Community Centre charity.

Location map

View the location of this story.