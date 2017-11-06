Mainland portals for Solent Tunnel under discussion

Carl Feeny of Able Connections Ltd shares this latest news about the Solent Freedom Tunnel (SFT).

UPDATE: Seán Woodward‏ let OnTheWight know, “I have invited the group to make a presentation to all South Hampshire and IoW Council Leaders on 5th December in Fareham. And to all Fareham Councillors”

Ed

A new Solent Freedom Tunnel Website page has been constructed as a form of public consultancy.

The easy to read information on the page, is intended to describe in layman’s terms, some of the intended improved transport infrastructure benefits to the Island in general and the Portal area specifically.

Constructive comments are welcomed to be submitted at the end of the page.

PRO-LINK and Able Connections Ltd, are having meetings with the Mainland authorities during Nov and Dec to hopefully confirm preferred Fixed Link lines of route, locations and scheme details for the two Northern Portals.

See more on the new Solent Freedom Tunnel Website for more information.

Image: © Artists impression of the Solent Freedom Tunnel portal at Whippingham, IOW.