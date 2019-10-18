Don’t miss Karl Stedman’s latest exhibition

Isle of Wight artist, Karl Stedman has an exhibition of his latest work opening next month in Ryde.

Taking place at the excellent Monkton Arts (do pop along if you haven’t been yet) from 4th until 16th November, open daily between 10am-5pm.

Karl is well-known for his incredible artwork made from rolled pieces of paper. He plays with colours and monotones, as well as texture and shapes.

You’ll be able to see some of his new work, which also includes line drawings.

Where and when

Monkton Arts can be found at 11 East Street, Ryde (just down the road from the Solent Inn). Make sure you visit the cafe whilst you are there to see details of all the upcoming events.