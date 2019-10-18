Isle of Wight’s chief nurse calls on older residents to have flu jab

The senior NHS nurse on the Isle of Wight has called on older residents to get their flu jab as the health service prepares for another busy winter.

The NHS and local authority has launched a joint flu campaign called Protect Together which aims to raise awareness of the vaccination and reduce the impact of flu on residents and the Island’s health and care services.

Responsibility to protect ourselves, our family and our community

Alice Webster (pictured), Nursing Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“This year the NHS is running one of the biggest ever flu campaigns and we’re doing the same on the Island. “Our Protect Together campaign is about the responsibility that we all share to protect ourselves, our family and our community. “Flu is still a major problem, it can make people extremely ill and can kill, especially if people have underlying health conditions. “I would urge everyone to get their flu jab, especially older people or people with long term conditions who can get the jab for free.”

Flu is a highly infectious disease and can lead to serious complications if you have a long term health condition such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, heart, kidney or liver disease. People with these and other long term health conditions are eligible for a free flu jab through their GP or pharmacist.

Legg: Protect yourself and others against flu

Last winter less than 20% of Islanders over the age of 60 had a flu vaccination. Dr Michele Legg, clinical chair of NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“Having a flu jab – particularly if you are eligible for a free vaccination – is important to have to protect yourself and others against flu. “It’s also important to remember these simple tips to help stop germs from spreading. Make sure you keep your hands clean, washing them with warm water and soap helps prevent germs from being passed on. “If you are sneezing or coughing then use a tissue to cover your nose and mouth to catch germs and then bin your used tissue. “And it’s not just hands that need to be kept clean, do your best to make sure surfaces, especially those in public places, are wiped down. “Lastly it’s always important to eat well and stay active as both of these things help boost your immune system.”

