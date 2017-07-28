Don’t miss the Ryde Rotary Party on the Green

Mike Jukes from Ryde Rotary Fundraising Committee shares this latest. Ed

Ryde Rotary is pleased to again be running Party on the Green at Eastern Gardens, Ryde seafront on 4, 5 and 6 August, kindly sponsored by Ryde Town Council.

As in previous years, the event will start at 12.30pm each day and finish at 9pm on Friday and Saturday, and 6pm on Sunday.

Food and drink

There will be a real ale tent with beers supplied by Island Ales, a barbeque tent with meat supplied by Medina Meats, a tea tent with delicious homemade cakes and other stock supplied by Tesco, a dice game to win a smart TV, tombola, children’s games and face painting, donkeys from the Donkey Sanctuary, art and craft stalls, classic cars, segway rides and charity stalls.

We are also very grateful to the owners of Peter Pan’s Children’s Playground who supply the electricity to power the event every year.

Entertainment galore

Each day there will be a great selection of arena acts including Stevo the Magician, Bloodstone Border Morris Dancers, Haven Falconry, Island Dance School, Ryde Ukulele Group, Oyster Girls Morris Dancers, Wight Notes Singers (formerly Vox Pop), Zumba Dancers, Vote Pedro Mexican Group, Tacktisle Segway Demonstration and Dog Show.

There will also be musical entertainment on Friday and Saturday evening supplied by Spike Oatley (Singer & Guitarist) and the band Close to Home, and on all three evenings with the ever popular DJ Mick Weston who we are pleased to say has supported Party on the Green since it was launched in 2014.

Come on down

This is a fantastic family fun weekend of entertainment that is free to enter and attracts a growing number of locals and holidaymakers year on year.

The event is run by Ryde Rotarians, partners and friends who are all volunteers and all the net proceeds are distributed to charities and good causes, most of which are local.

Last year we raised £4,000.

Image: volkswagen_belgium under CC BY 2.0

