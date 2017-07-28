Summer Rock heads to The Cow Co Shindig next week

Summer Shindigs return or The Cow Co. Restaurant at Tapnell Farm. Big summer parties every Thursday evening where each week has a different theme of family friendly entertainment.

Turning it up to 11!

For our second summer party, this week we’re turning it up to 11 with Sunset Rock.

We’ll be joined by local tribute band, Something from Nothing, who will be busting out acoustic covers of the greatest hits from rock legends, The Foo Fighters.

The rodeo bull returns for another outing, plus they’ll be a Rock Climbing Tower, jumping pillows and lots more for both kids and adults to enjoy. Please note the Rodeo Bull and some other rides have a charge.

Kick-back and relax

If you’re more of a laid-back rocker however, simply kick-back and relax with a cold pint or refreshing summer cocktail.

Pay a visit to the face painter and play our giant games including Jenga, dominoes and the throwing game quoits.

Delicious food and drinks

The Cow Co will be serving up its tasty menu as well as BBQ-d burgers to go. Pay a visit to our pop up bar and if the weather is good, bask in the summer glow of an epic sunset over The Downs.

If the sun doesn’t shine however, the party will move inside The Cow Co so there’s no need to worry about the rain.

Free party

Gather up the family and call on friends for a summery catch up at this week’s Summer Shindig at The Cow Co., Tapnell Farm.

It’s free entry and plenty of free parking.

Where and when

Summer Shindigs will be taking place every Thursday during the school Summer holidays, between 27th July and 31st August.

Each week has a different theme, entertainment and activities.

From 5pm to 9pm each week.

To find out more and to book your table visit The Cow Co Website.

Our thanks to Cow Co for sponsoring this event feature. They and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Location map

View the location of this story.