Isle of Wight man wins prestigious Order of Mercy Award

Katherine Porter shares this latest news from Diabetes UK. Ed

Former Diabetes UK Chairman Dr Michael Hall, who is based in Cowes, has received a prestigious award for distinguished voluntary service to charities.

Dr Hall, whose medical career has focused on eye screening research and the development of education services for people with diabetes, received the Order of Mercy award at The Mansion House in London on Tuesday 11 July.

The League of Mercy chooses up to 30 people every year from across the UK to honour truly outstanding volunteers.

Illustrious medical career

Dr Hall’s illustrious medical career has spanned four decades. Until his retirement in 2000, he was a GP in Devon and a Senior Lecturer at Exeter University. He also served on the Board of Directors of Diabetes UK and was Chairman of the charity from 1996 to 2001.

As Chairman, he toured the UK speaking at many local-group events and often visited the Isle of Wight to take part in national diabetes study meetings organised by Dr Arun Baksi.

Michael is currently a Vice President of Diabetes UK and has also worked with the European Association for the Study of Diabetes and the International Diabetes Federation.

Dr Michael Hall said:

“This award came quite out of the blue. It is a fantastic honour. At Diabetes UK, and over the course of my career, I campaigned hard to ensure better education services for people with diabetes all over the country and on the prevention of diabetes-related eye disease. “I’m proud of my achievements though an award of this stature was quite unexpected. Voluntary work is an integral and important part of British life. I hope that this award can inspire other people to give up their time and become volunteers.”

Hugely significant contribution

Chris Askew, Diabetes UK’s CEO said:

“Michael has made a hugely significant contribution to Diabetes UK since he joined us in 1987, and this award is recognition for his distinguished work on diabetes over many years. “This exceptional award goes to an exceptional man, and is testament to his work both here in the UK and abroad. He is an inspiration to all of us.”

Dr Hall, a keen sailor, now lives in Cowes, on the Isle of Wight with his wife Ann, a former nurse.

Image: (L-R) Order of Mercy recipient Fred Holland, Diabetes UK CEO Chris Askew and Order of Mercy winner Dr Michael Hall.