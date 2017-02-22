One of the Island’s most successful artists at the moment, RHAIN, will be performing a headline show at the beautiful St Catherine’s Church on Saturday 18th March.

When she’s not performing with fellow Islanders Plastic Mermaids, RHAIN has been wowing audiences with her spectacular solo sets, supporting the likes of Rufus Wainwright and Lucy Rose at some of Britain’s top venues.

“Unmistakable vocals”

Her music has also been compared to Bjork and Kate Bush, leading it to being picked up by The Independent who wrote, “Her unmistakable vocals fit with haunting piano accompaniment”.

RHAIN’s date at St Catherine’s Church follows a UK tour which has seen her performing up and down the country, with dates supporting Matthew & the Atlas and Oliver Wilde.

Two fantastic artists

Opening the night will be Lauran Hibberd, whose latest single I Don’t Like It When You Smile recently received airplay from BBC Radio One.

Organiser Luke Joynes said,

“We’ve got two fantastic artists performing at this gig and things are only going to sound better in a church which has, in my opinion, the best acoustics on the Island”. “RHAIN and Lauran are both going to be hugely successful artists in the future, so make sure you catch them down here while you still can!”

Book now

Tickets for the gig are £8 and can be purchased in advance in-store at the Ventnor Exchange or on their Website

Additionally, if there are any left, tickets will be made available on the door.

A little taster

If you can’t wait until March, here’s a taste of Rhain playing ‘Time Traveller’ (a wonderfully touching song about her grandfather) for Burberry Acoustic last month.

Image: © RHAIN