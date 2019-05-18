East Cowes townspeople come together in preparation for next week’s Royal Bicentennial celebrations

The bicentennial celebrations of Queen Victoria’s birth which take place next weekend 24th-27th May are coming along well.

The town is looking forward to an official visit from HRH the Duke of Kent, Descendants of Abdul Karim (Queen Victoria’s Munshi) and the Mayor of Coburg, Germany as part of the celebrations (see full programme).

There’ll be a grand procession, esplanade festival, town exhibition – with a specially commissioned model of 600 pieces, a new Victoria Town Trail (see more here) honouring the heritage and Royal connections, a bicentennial bench commissioned by the townspeople, as well as a new town tapestry (more here)

Bumper bunting

Thanks to Karl Love, Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes and one of the leading lights in the celebrations for sharing this photos of the preparation. This bumper amount of bunting was created by the East Cowes Women’s Institute and represents a mammoth effort of creativity.

Cllr Love says,

“East Cowes is certainly going to look at the business and be the best-dressed to celebrate the Bicentennial events for HM Queen Victoria next weekend.

“Our townspeople are proud of their history and close relationship with the monarch and East Cowes is certainly a town of Royal Footsteps.”

He went on to say,