Environment Agency officer assessing low levels of water in canoe lake

The Environment Agency have sent an officer to assess the situation in the canoe lake, Sandown, following reports of low levels of water and fish ‘gasping for breath’.

News OnTheWight got in touch with the Environment Agency after being alerted to the efforts of Matthew Sherwood to save the fish in the lake – which he has repeatedly reported as having low water levels at this time of year.

EA: Against law to move fish without authorisation

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency told News OnTheWight,

“We have been alerted to reports, concerning the potential relocation of fish away from the lake. “Whilst we fully understand the concerns of the public, it is against the law to move fish without authorisation from the Environment Agency. “We regulate the movement of fish to help protect fish stocks and the water environment from harmful parasites and disease.”

Officer will report back

The EA officer will be assessing the conditions at the lake in Sandown and will provide “advice and guidance on what options are open to the owners of the lake”.

One third of the lake is owned by the Isle of Wight council, the other two thirds are owned by a property developer.

News OnTheWight has asked the Isle of Wight council what action they will be taking to remedy the situation.

For those interested to know more about fish movement and health checks, visit the Environment Agency’s Website.

Image: © With kind permission of n80426