Essential engineering works on Island Line Trains over two weekends this month

There’ll be a bus replacement service in place over both the weekends as essential engineering work takes place

Due to maintenance works, there’ll be a bus replacement service in place between Ryde Esplanade and Shanklin station for the next two weekends.

The engineering works take place on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th, then again on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd August.

Allow extra time
Journey times will be extended and passengers are advised to travel earlier than normal to maintain connections.

Please note however that bicycles, prams and bulky luggage cannot be carried on the bus replacement service.

