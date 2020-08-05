24-hour Isle of Wight gaming challenge raises over £1,700 for Mountbatten

Just over a week ago, two female gamers on the Isle of Wight took part in a 24 hour gaming challenge in order to raise money for Mountbatten.

Rachel Bailey and Yasmin Bragg played a whopping 18 games, ranging from Minecraft, to Elder Scrolls Online, to Overcooked.

Rachel told News OnTheWight,

“Two firm favourites emerged: Overcooked and Unravel 2, neither of which we had played before. “We particularly appreciated those who joined us for the co-operative games like The Forest and Destiny 2.”

Overall the Twitch stream saw 153 unique viewers and the gamers averaged 4.6 viewers at any given time.

Rachel added,

“Thank you to everyone who made the game a success.”

Show your support

It’s not too late to show your support for the challenge by heading over to their Just Giving Page.

The challenge was completed in memory of Rachel’s Dad, who was unexpectedly diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in December 2018, Mountbatten nursed and cared for him for his last weeks.