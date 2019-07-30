Fall in Isle of Wight average weekly wage and educational achievements

Cllr Julie Jones Evans has raised concerns about the recent drop in average weekly wage and the education achievement of working age people.

The Isle of Wight Council has set out a ‘very clear’ three-year plan to meet its targets — but concerns have been raised about trends in education and weekly wages.

A corporate plan, setting out the council’s targets for 2019 to 2022, was approved by full council on Wednesday (catch up here).

It is an update on the original plan for 2017-2020, and sets out new and continuing goals and targets for the council.

Independent councillor Julie Jones-Evans (pictured) said:

“The way it’s presented is very clear. We can hold each cabinet member to account for what they ought to be achieving.”

Drop in wages and educational achievement
However, she raised concerns about a number of areas.

The proportion of the working age population qualified at NVQ level two or higher — the equivalent of GCSE grades A* to C — has dropped significantly.

The figure was 83 per cent in 2015, with a target of 85 per cent by 2022, but it dropped to 74 per cent in 2018.

The average gross weekly wage for Island residents also dropped from £492.50 in 2015 to £480.90 in 2018, against a target of £525 by 2022.

Jones-Evans: Am sure we can turn this around
Cllr Jones-Evans said:

“I think these are really concerning stats.

“I’m really glad we’ve got a very clear plan and I’m sure by achieving what’s written down very clearly that we can turn this around.”

Admissions to care homes reduced
A number of strides have been made against targets, notably a reduction in the number of permanent admissions to care homes and an increase in the proportion of looked after residents supported to live at home.

The percentage of residents very or fairly satisfied satisfied with the way the council runs services also increased, from 39 per cent in 2015 to 58 per cent in 2017.

Another Perspective
Julie, I whole heartedly agree with you, it is very concerning. But as a Conservative Councillor I would respectfully point out that it is your Party, the Conservative Party, who been in Government for over 9 years now, and are responsible for the pain many are suffering on the island, which is why we now need a change of Government. We can no longer afford to suffer… Read more »
30, July 2019 10:20 am
davimel
Am I right in thinking that the idea of holding each cabinet member to account for what they ought to be achieving is a ‘NEW’ idea? Does having the plan ‘written down’ mean an improved service? If so, what the heck has been the incentive in the past? Does this explain the awful and damaging decisions taken over the past few years? Has each Councillor been able… Read more »
30, July 2019 11:07 am
YJC

Another Perspective

The article clearly states:
Independent councillor Julie Jones-Evans (pictured)

INDEPENDENT not Conservative

30, July 2019 12:35 pm
Another Perspective

Well Julie came up as Julie Jones-Evans elected as Conservative county councillor for Newport Central in the 2013 local election. But clearly she must have like me become disillusioned with the Party, jumped ship and changed her allegiances, so please accept my apologies Julie

30, July 2019 1:22 pm
