Father and son towed to safety by the RNLI

Richard shares this RNLI news from the weekend. Ed
Late in the evening of 1st April a distress call alerted the Yarmouth All Weather Lifeboat, the Eric and Susan Hiscock, to assist the 32ft yacht ‘No Three’ off Freshwater Bay.
The yacht, which was crewed by a father and his young son, had fouled her stern gear and was effectively anchored to the sea bed.
A lifeboat crew man was put aboard the yacht and the obstruction was cut free.
The ‘No Three’ was taken in tow and brought safely into Yarmouth harbour at 11pm.
Image: © Nick Edwards
Monday, 3rd April, 2017 7:05am
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fal
Filed under: Featured, Freshwater, Isle of Wight News, RNLI, West Wight
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓