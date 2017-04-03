Father and son towed to safety by the RNLI

A father and son who’s yacht was anchored in the seabed were helped by the Yarmouth RNLI at the weekend.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Cowes RNLI

Richard shares this RNLI news from the weekend. Ed

Late in the evening of 1st April a distress call alerted the Yarmouth All Weather Lifeboat, the Eric and Susan Hiscock, to assist the 32ft yacht ‘No Three’ off Freshwater Bay.

The yacht, which was crewed by a father and his young son, had fouled her stern gear and was effectively anchored to the sea bed.

A lifeboat crew man was put aboard the yacht and the obstruction was cut free.

The ‘No Three’ was taken in tow and brought safely into Yarmouth harbour at 11pm.

Image: © Nick Edwards

Monday, 3rd April, 2017 7:05am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fal

Filed under: Featured, Freshwater, Isle of Wight News, RNLI, West Wight

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*