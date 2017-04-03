Father and son towed to safety by the RNLI

Richard shares this RNLI news from the weekend. Ed

Late in the evening of 1st April a distress call alerted the Yarmouth All Weather Lifeboat, the Eric and Susan Hiscock, to assist the 32ft yacht ‘No Three’ off Freshwater Bay.

The yacht, which was crewed by a father and his young son, had fouled her stern gear and was effectively anchored to the sea bed.

A lifeboat crew man was put aboard the yacht and the obstruction was cut free.

The ‘No Three’ was taken in tow and brought safely into Yarmouth harbour at 11pm.

Image: © Nick Edwards