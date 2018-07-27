Fewer ‘ineffective’ or ‘risky’ procedures could save £200 million a year say NHS England

Tonsil removal, breast reductions and varicose vein surgery could no longer be available to Isle of Wight residents.

They are just a few of the ‘ineffective or risky’ procedures that could be axed by the NHS under new plans.

NHS England will begin a consultation on the proposals between 4th July and 28th September, with changes planned for 2019-20. The move is hoped to save £200 million a year.

Limited clinical value

Consultant surgeon, Steve Parker, at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Over the 70 years of the NHS there have been many advances in technology, therapies and treatment. “It is important the effectiveness and appropriateness of treatment is considered at all times. That is why we have bodies like the National Institute for Health and Clinical Effectiveness (NICE) advising the NHS and it is important treatment is supported by clinical evidence for its efficacy. “For a number of years some surgical procedures have been recognised as being of limited clinical value. The latest list of procedures are those in which recent evidence no longer supports their undertaking, unless in very specific circumstances. “We provide services in line with our contracts and the services we are commissioned to provide. We continue to work with our commissioners and general practitioners on the Island and we would not want to be providing services or treatments which are ineffective or inappropriate.”

The affected procedures

Four treatments will only be offered when a patient makes a request — surgery for snoring, dilation and curettage for heavy menstrual bleeding, knee arthroscopies for osteoarthritis, and injections for non-specific back pain.

A further 13 procedures will only to be offered when specific criteria are met:

Breast reduction

Removal of benign skin lesions

Grommets for Glue Ear

Tonsillectomy for sore throats

Haemorrhoid surgery

Hysterectomy for heavy menstrual bleeding

Chalazia (lesions on eyelids) removal

Removal of bone spurs for shoulder pain

Carpal tunnel syndrome release

Dupuytren’s contracture release for tightening of fingers

Ganglion excision – removal of noncancerous lumps on the wrist or hand

Trigger finger release

Varicose vein surgery

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: phalinn under CC BY 2.0

