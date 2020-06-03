Finally, the number of people with Covid-19 in Isle of Wight care homes revealed

Papers for next week’s Corporate Scrutiny Committee meeting reveal that between the beginning of March and mid-May, 178 people living in Isle of Wight care homes contracted Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Nearly 40 per cent of all care homes on the Isle of Wight say they have supported someone with Covid-19, and up until 22nd May a total of 29 people have sadly died in Isle of Wight care homes as a result of the disease.

Is 178 on top of the 200?

According to Public Health England, There are now 200 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases on the Isle of Wight.

News OnTheWight has asked Isle of Wight Public Health whether the 200 positive figure includes those 178 from care homes, or if they are in addition to the 200 confirmed by PHE in yesterday’s daily count.

Still awaiting answers

News OnTheWight is still waiting for answers to questions posed to Public Health and the head of data at NHS (two weeks and counting).

The Department for Health and Social Care said responses would be released this week.